Trump’s visit costs taxpayers $58K

by | Dec 30, 2016 |

The city is on the hook for more than $60,000 from President-elect Donald Trump’s visit Dec. 17, according to a fact sheet released by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office. The amount far outpaces what the city spent last year for...

Mayor’s chief of staff resigns

by | Dec 29, 2016 | ,

Mayor Sandy Stimpson today announced that he had accepted the resignation of Chief of Staff Colby Cooper. “I want to thank Colby for his dedication and service as Chief of Staff,” Stimpson said. “His passion and commitment...

Heavy cultural dues paid in 2016

Remember the New Year characterized as a diapered baby and his wizened predecessor with the hourglass? Too bad it’s not real, because I have a size 11 desert boot for 2016’s craggy keister. It’s become a popular meme to hate on this outgoing year but the Artifice...

Multi-part harmony at MAC

The Mobile Arts Council shows scheduled for January feature six artists in three exhibits, all women whose disparate perspectives blend together for a greater whole. That’s most evident with the trio — Jo Patton (2-D), Pinky Bass (single-folio book pages and small...

