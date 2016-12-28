Lagniappe: December 22 – December 28, 2016
Posted by Melissa Edge | Dec 14, 2016 | e-Edition
Trump’s visit costs taxpayers $58K
by Dale Liesch | Dec 30, 2016 | Latest
The city is on the hook for more than $60,000 from President-elect Donald Trump’s visit Dec. 17, according to a fact sheet released by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office. The amount far outpaces what the city spent last year for...Read More
Feds: Man charged strip club expenses to children’s group
by Jason Johnson | Dec 29, 2016 | Latest, News
A Mobile man is facing federal fraud charges for allegedly diverting money from a pediatric...Read More
Mayor’s chief of staff resigns
by Dale Liesch | Dec 29, 2016 | Latest, News
Mayor Sandy Stimpson today announced that he had accepted the resignation of Chief of Staff Colby Cooper. “I want to thank Colby for his dedication and service as Chief of Staff,” Stimpson said. “His passion and commitment...Read More
Teen facing sodomy charges as adult
by Jason Johnson | Dec 29, 2016 | Latest, News
A 16-year-old from Mobile will face two sodomy charges as an adult over what police described as a...Read More
Shared experience, family sealed Brookside sale
by Jason Johnson | Dec 28, 2016 | Bay Briefs
Since the first homes were constructed at the Brookside Community Retirement and Assisted Living...Read More
