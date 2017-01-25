Lagniappe: January 19 – 25, 2017
Public safety director is said to work ‘behind the scenes’
by Dale Liesch | Jan 25, 2017 | Bay Briefs
While some have questioned the role retired Adm. Richard Landolt has played in the administration since being hired, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said last week that he is vitally important as the city’s director of public safety....Read More
Sheriff eyes ‘Amazon’ tax for pay raises, training
by Jason Johnson | Jan 25, 2017 | Bay Briefs
The sales tax Alabamians pay for online purchases is already generating far more revenue than expected, and Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran is gearing up for a legislative play that could bypass the County Commission and...Read More
Court determines state’s legislative redistricting unconstitutional
by Lee Hedgepeth | Jan 25, 2017 | Bay Briefs
Alabama lawmakers will have yet another monumental task to accomplish when they meet for their annual session beginning Feb. 7: senators and representatives will have to redraw at least 12 state legislative districts before the...Read More
Baldwin School Board holds up its end of sales tax deal
by Jane Nicholes | Jan 25, 2017 | Bay Briefs
The Baldwin County school board has agreed to a tax tradeoff with the County Commission, and the next move is up to the local legislative delegation. In return for the commission enacting a penny sales tax to replace one that...Read More
Fairhope utilities consultant bails out days into new job
by Jane Nicholes | Jan 25, 2017 | Bay Briefs
The Fairhope City Council got through a work session and meeting Monday without sniping or shouting among themselves and Mayor Karin Wilson. But fallout continued from a previous meeting that was marked by heated argument over a...Read More