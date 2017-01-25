Loading

Second Learning Lunch for February

by | Feb 1, 2017 | Art Gallery | 0 Comments

The History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) offers a second Learning Lunch for February, at noon Feb. 8 in conjunction with Black History Month. The featured speaker is author Kendal Weaver, who will discuss his book “Ten Stars: The African American Journey of...

A Creedence experience

by | Feb 1, 2017 | Music Feature | 0 Comments

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. IP Casino, Resort & Spa, 850 Bayview Ave. (Biloxi), www.ipbiloxi.com Tickets: Start at $49, available through Ticketmaster Nearly 60 years ago, bassist Stu Cook met drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford and formed a...

Back on track

by | Feb 1, 2017 | Music Briefs | 0 Comments

Band: Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, at 8 p.m. Venue: Manci’s Antique Club, 1715 Main St. (Daphne), www.mancisantiqueclub.com Tickets: $8 at the door Local indie label Skate Mountain Records used a private showcase to introduce Jimmy Lumpkin & The...

