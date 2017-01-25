Lagniappe: January 19 – 25, 2017
Lagniappe: January 12, 2017 – January 18, 20...
Counterfeit bills on the rise in Fairhope
by Jane Nicholes | Feb 1, 2017 | Latest
Fairhope police are reporting an unusual increase in counterfeit money being passed. The...Read More
Authorities seek missing shoe in Baldwin homicide
by Jane Nicholes | Jan 31, 2017 | Latest
The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is looking for a shoe belonging to the victim in a gruesome...Read More
New round of road resurfacing projects now underway
by Dale Liesch | Jan 31, 2017 | Latest, News
A new round of major road resurfacing projects are now underway as part of the second year of the city’s Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The work, which has begun on several key traffic corridors in District 4, is part of a...Read More
Weekend murders: One suspect in custody, second at large
by Jason Johnson | Jan 30, 2017 | Latest, News
Police in Mobile have made one arrest in a pair of unrelated murders reported in the early hours...Read More
Added water lines downtown, in Prichard may result in discoloration
by Dale Liesch | Jan 30, 2017 | News
Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) will be putting new water transmission lines into...Read More