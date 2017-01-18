Loading

Grammy nominee makes Mobile rounds

by | Jan 18, 2017 | Artifice | 0 Comments

Get ready, Mobile. Your symphony is bringing heady company to town with a nod toward historic composers and an eye on musical frontiers. The occasion is Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Romance” concert on Jan. 28 and 29 at the Saenger Theatre (6 S. Joachim St.)....

