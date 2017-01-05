Host of hopefuls seek Senate seat

Governor Robert Bentley has now interviewed 20 Republicans on his path to selecting a replacement for U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions, who President-elect Donald Trump announced as his pick for Attorney General. Under Alabama law,...

Music & Arts

Chamber music duos make Mobile better

Commingling and collaboration are a key aspect of Mobile. Land meets water. History meets future. Tradition meets innovation. In a couple of weeks, a proven Azalea City cultural entity unites a pair of gifts for the community. That’s when cellist Robert deMaine and...

‘Seven Days of Opera’ continues this month

Mobile Opera continues its “Seven Days of Opera” celebration with a string of mid-January events for Azalea City music lovers. It’s designed to make the traditional storytelling genre more accessible. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m. join a free open house at the...

Rocking Horse Music Festival’s equine rescue dream

The beginning of the new year seems a good time to make plans, and a group of locals and reputable music industry figures are doing just that. Specifically, organizers hope to bring The Grounds back into Mobile’s music scene with what is being called the Rocking Horse...

MUSIC NEWS
ART NEWS

Special news series and investigations

The slow rise and quick fall of GulfQuest

DiverseCity

Mobile County Communications District