Saraland police shooter ‘committed suicide’
by Jason Johnson | Jan 13, 2017 | Latest, News
Following a state autopsy, local authorities believe the man who shot and critically wounded a...Read More
Coastal Alabama Community College launches in Bay Minette
by Jason Johnson | Jan 12, 2017 | Community, News
After 13 months of preparation, a plan to consolidate Alabama Southern Community College, Faulkner...Read More
Mobile selected for 2017 Navy week
by Dale Liesch | Jan 12, 2017 | Community, News
America’s Navy is coming home to Mobile in 2017, one of 15 cities selected to host a Navy Week, one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs. Mobile Navy Week is scheduled for February 22-28, 2017, coincident with a port visit...Read More
Baldwin’s permanent tax vote was crafted behind closed doors
by Jane Nicholes | Jan 11, 2017 | Bay Briefs
When the smoke cleared on the morning of Jan. 3, a once-temporary sales tax for Baldwin County public schools had been made permanent by the County Commission. The vote at the commission’s first meeting of the new year came as a...Read More
Executive director out at Mobile Housing Board
by Dale Liesch | Jan 11, 2017 | Bay Briefs
Mobile Housing Board Executive Director Dwayne Vaughn officially announced to commissioners Wednesday during a monthly meeting that he would be stepping down, effective Feb. 28, ending his seven-year tenure as head of the city’s...Read More