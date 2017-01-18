Lagniappe: January 12, 2017 – January 18, 20...
Lagniappe: January 5 – January 11, 2017
Spanish Fort basketball coach dies in auto accident
by J. Mark Bryant | Jan 21, 2017 | Calendar of Events, Latest
Thad Akins, the coach of the Spanish Fort High School girls’ basketball team, was killed in an automobile accident on Interstate 65 Thursday night. He was 43. The Toros had just beaten Gulf Shores 52-35 when he left after the...Read More
Woman charged with stalking, attempted murder after intentional car crash
by Jane Nicholes | Jan 19, 2017 | Latest
Two people were seriously injured early Thursday afternoon when a woman Foley police said was stalking an employee of Freeman Collision allegedly tried to run over him. Foley police identified the woman as Susan Kotkiewicz, 56....Read More
HUD seeks $1.2 million from MHB for conflict of interest
by Dale Liesch | Jan 19, 2017 | Latest, News
The Mobile Housing Board will take a $1.2 million hit, after U.S. Department of Housing and Urban...Read More
Contrary to state, Baldwin Commissioner claims DUI case ‘settled’
by Gabriel Tynes | Jan 18, 2017 | Bay Briefs
In what appears to have been a concerted media blitz, Baldwin County Commission President Chris Elliott told several reporters he invited to a civic speaking engagement last week the DUI case against him had been “settled.” But...Read More
City sells youth employment plan to local businesses
by Dale Liesch | Jan 18, 2017 | Bay Briefs
Starla Pierce has opened doors for herself since transferring to Citronelle High School as a sophomore. For the past two summers, she has gained experience through an internship at the Outokumpu stainless steel facility in...Read More