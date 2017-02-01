Loading

A Creedence experience

by | Feb 1, 2017 | Music Feature | 0 Comments

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Friday, Feb. 3, at 8 p.m. IP Casino, Resort & Spa, 850 Bayview Ave. (Biloxi), www.ipbiloxi.com Tickets: Start at $49, available through Ticketmaster Nearly 60 years ago, bassist Stu Cook met drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford and formed a...

Bittersweet Arty Awards hit high note

by | Feb 1, 2017 | Artifice | 0 Comments

If there was a theme for the 2017 Arty Awards on Jan. 27, it was undoubtedly “mixed emotions.” Hello award winners, goodbye Hillary. Before the ceremony, the biggest news buzzing through the sold-out crowd inside the Alabama Contemporary Arts Center was the departure...

Mardi Gras party food, from sunup to sundown

by | Feb 1, 2017 | The Dish | 0 Comments

Christmas and New Year’s are barely behind us. Turkey and dressing, divinity and pecan pies have all fallen to the well-intended resolutions of January 1st as festive eaters who flirted with gluttony set their sights on a beach bod. But hold on, just a second. Mardi...

