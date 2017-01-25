Lagniappe: January 19 – 25, 2017
Lagniappe: January 12, 2017 – January 18, 20...
City selects TIGER grant leader
by Dale Liesch | Jan 27, 2017 | Latest, News
The City of Mobile has selected Mott MacDonald to lead the “One Mobile” project funded by the...Read More
Senior Arts Council employee leaving
Mobile Arts Council Operations Director Hillary Anaya is leaving Jan. 31 to accept a new job as assistant manager at Candlewood Suites in downtown Mobile. Anaya is the senior employee of the umbrella arts organization and served...Read More
City to install cameras at illegal dumping sites
by Dale Liesch | Jan 26, 2017 | Latest, News, Uncategorized
The City of Mobile is in the process of installing litter cameras throughout the community to combat illegal dumping. The cameras will be placed in known hotspots across the city in an effort to identify people illegally dumping...Read More
Police seize 27 pounds of marijuana
by Jason Johnson | Jan 26, 2017 | Latest, News
A drug trafficking investigation has led to two arrests and 27.5 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana...Read More
Public safety director is said to work ‘behind the scenes’
by Dale Liesch | Jan 25, 2017 | Bay Briefs
While some have questioned the role retired Adm. Richard Landolt has played in the administration since being hired, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said last week that he is vitally important as the city’s director of public safety....Read More