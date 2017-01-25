Senior Arts Council employee leaving

Mobile Arts Council Operations Director Hillary Anaya is leaving Jan. 31 to accept a new job as assistant manager at Candlewood Suites in downtown Mobile. Anaya is the senior employee of the umbrella arts organization and served...

Have a yen for Mexican? Check out El Mariachi

I am trying to think of the most unsettling news of a restaurant closing since my tenure as a fancy cuisine editor began some seven-plus years ago. There have been a few heartbreakers. The Mobile food landscape has been drastically altered since that time known as...

Big Top and Mardi Gras married at ACAC

When Mardi Gras renews in a couple of weeks, Mobile’s biggest street-life carnival will be prey to Mother Nature’s whims. There’s one place the show will go on despite the weather, thanks to a new event in a familiar building. Say hello to “Cirque du Mardi Gras” at...

