Lagniappe: December 29, 2016 – January 4, 20...
Lagniappe: December 22 – December 28, 2016
Goodman named officer of the month
by Dale Liesch | Jan 9, 2017 | Community, News
David Goodman, who works with the field operations division in the city’s second precinct, was...Read More
Manhunt leading to family’s arrest disturbs Belforest neighborhoods
by Jane Nicholes | Jan 5, 2017 | Latest
A man who escaped the Baldwin County Courthouse in Bay Minette was recaptured in Belforest Thursday after a manhunt through woods and subdivisions. His mother and sister were also jailed on charges of helping him escape. The...Read More
Host of hopefuls seek Senate seat
by Lee Hedgepeth | Jan 5, 2017 | News
Governor Robert Bentley has now interviewed 20 Republicans on his path to selecting a replacement for U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions, who President-elect Donald Trump announced as his pick for Attorney General. Under Alabama law,...Read More
Mobile Council to discuss street closures at upcoming meeting
by Dale Liesch | Jan 5, 2017 | Bay Briefs
After two controversial and polarizing public debates over the merits of closing off public streets within neighborhoods to through traffic, the Mobile City Council will be tackling the issue head on. The council will be seeking...Read More
Paperwork gums up property reclamation process
by Jason Johnson | Jan 5, 2017 | Bay Briefs, News
A Georgia man is challenging Mobile County’s property redemption process over paperwork he claims...Read More