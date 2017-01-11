Loading

Keep on Truckin’

by | Jan 11, 2017 | Music Feature | 0 Comments

Band: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jake Peavy & the Outsiders Date: Friday, Jan. 13, with doors at 7:30 p.m. Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.com Tickets: $39.50-$76.50, available at Saenger box office and through Ticketmaster While 2016 was...

‘Kubo’ is a masterpiece for any age

by | Jan 11, 2017 | The Reel World | 0 Comments

After the trillionth commercial for a film that features animals chanting “Look at her butt,” a parent might well despair of anything worth watching — or even enduring — with a kid. But “Kubo and the Two Strings” is a phenomenal film for persons of any age, with its...

Old Shell Growlers, a neighborhood gem

by | Jan 11, 2017 | The Dish | 0 Comments

Welcome to the New Year! There is a lot to celebrate, some of which is that last year is in the rearview mirror, but let’s not dismiss 2016 as a total loss. I’m all about new beginnings right now, stepping in the right direction, if you will. There were, however, a...

