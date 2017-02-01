Lagniappe: January 26, 2017 – February 1, 20...
State port, Cuba sign MOU to facilitate trade growth
by Dale Liesch | Feb 3, 2017 | Latest, News
The Alabama State Port Authority and the National Port Administration of Cuba signed on Thursday a...
Alabama ordered to repay costs of gay marriage suit
by Jason Johnson | Feb 2, 2017 | Latest, News
A federal judge in Mobile has ordered the state Alabama to pay $315,000 in attorney fees and other...
Video cameras were off the night Chris Elliott was arrested for DUI
by Jane Nicholes | Feb 1, 2017 | Bay Briefs
Despite the involvement of three police officers with multiple cameras in the arrest of Baldwin County Commission Chairman Chris Elliott for driving under the influence, no police video of the event exists, according to Fairhope...
HUD seeks $1.2 million from MHB for conflict of interest
by Dale Liesch | Feb 1, 2017 | Bay Briefs
The Mobile Housing Board will take a $1.2 million hit after U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development officials found a conflict of interest did exist between the board's nonprofit arm, Mobile Development Enterprises, and...
Councilman announces new technique for Ann Street repair
by Dale Liesch | Feb 1, 2017 | Bay Briefs
With estimates of a complete rebuild of Ann Street topping the $8 million mark, Councilman Levon Manzie has announced plans to use a new technique as a pilot program to help drivers in District 2 get a smoother ride. The city...