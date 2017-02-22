The office of Mayor Sandy Stimpson released this statement and public schedule related to Mobile Navy Week.

“We are honored to be one of the 15 cities selected to host Navy Week, one of the Navy’s signature outreach programs,” Stimpson said. “I encourage all of our citizens to take advantage of this opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security. Whether you’re taking a tour of the USS Mitscher, watching the ‘Leap Frogs’ jump to Mardi Gras Park or cheering on the Navy Band during a parade, please welcome our Navy with Mobile’s famous Southern hospitality.”

Public Events Schedule:

Thursday, Feb. 23

8:50 a.m. – Navy Week Mobile Kick-off Event at Battleship Memorial Park

5:30 p.m. – Navy Parachute Team, “Leap Frogs” Jump at Mardi Gras Park

Friday, Feb. 24

TBD – Navy Sailors Participate in Habitat for Humanity Project

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Navy Oceanographic Office at Exploreum Science Museum

6 p.m. – Navy Band in Crewe of Columbus Parade

Saturday, Feb. 25

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – USS Mitscher Open for Public Tours

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Navy Oceanographic Office at Exploreum Science Museum

10:30 a.m. – USS Constitution Color Guard in Floral Parade

Noon to 6 p.m. – Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Divers at Mardi Gras Park with Dive Tank

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – USS Mitscher Open for Public Tours

2 p.m. – Navy Band Concert at USS Alabama Park Pavilion

6 p.m. – Navy Band in Mystics of Time Parade

Sunday, Feb. 26

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – USS Mitscher Open for Public Tours

Noon – Navy Band Concert at Mardi Gras Park

Noon to 6 p.m. – Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Divers at Mardi Gras Park with Dive Tank

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – USS Mitscher Open for Public Tours

5 p.m. – Navy Band in Le Krewe de Bienville Parade

Monday, Feb. 27

10:30 a.m. – USS Constitution Color Guard in King’s Parade

12:00 p.m. – Navy Band in Floral Parade

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Navy Community Relations Project at Feeding the Gulf Coast Food Bank

4:30 p.m. – Navy Band Concert at Mardi Gras Park

Tuesday, Feb. 28

8 a.m. to 10 a.m. – USS Mitscher Open for Public Tours

1 p.m. – Navy Band in King Felix III Parade

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. – USS Mitscher Open for Public Tours