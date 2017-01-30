Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) will be putting new water transmission lines into service Tuesday morning, January 31, which might change the directional flow of the water and increase volume. MAWSS officials say there is a slim chance some customers may experience discolored water due to the change.

MAWSS recently converted a 48-inch raw water line into a potable water line and added a new 30-inch line on Owens St. to better serve customers in downtown Mobile and the City of Prichard. The new lines will reduce water age and provide additional capacity to the downtown areas and the Prichard interconnections.

Before opening the new transmission lines, MAWSS will be flushing hydrants near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Brazier drives. The area to watch for discolored water is east of the I-65 beltline, south of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and north of Moffett Road. and Springhill Avenue. Do not do laundry if water is discolored as it may result in staining. Customers are asked to report discolored water to MAWSS at 694-3165.