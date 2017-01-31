The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit is looking for a shoe belonging to the victim in a gruesome homicide.

The body of Adell Darlene Rawlins was found in a vehicle operated by Christopher Paul Corson on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Foley. A passing motorist had notified police that blood appeared to be dripping from the vehicle. Corson was covered in blood when police found the vehicle, they said.

In a news release Tuesday, the Major Crimes Unit asked the public to watch for a pink and gray woman’s athletic shoe belonging to Rawlins (pictured above). The shoe may be on the side of a road off Highway 59 in the Foley or Summerdale area, police said.

Anyone finding the shoe is asked to call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 251-937- 0202.

An autopsy of Rawlins found that she died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Authorities found a .38 caliber revolver in the vehicle. The revolver is believed to be the murder weapon.

Corson remains in custody at the Baldwin County Corrections Center on a charge of murder.