Band: Brittany Bell

Date: Friday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m.

Venue: Manci’s Antique Club, 1715 Main St. (Daphne), www.mancisantiqueclub.com

Tickets: Free

As with many singer-songwriters, Brittany Bell has used personal experience to cultivate both her beautiful vocal style and heartfelt lyrical content. Growing up in Pace, Florida, Bell’s love for music began in church. As she sang before her congregation, Bell learned that her most powerful instrument was her voice. When she began composing original material, Bell found she had a talent for weaving her emotional life into poignant lyrical content.

Since taking the stage, Bell has touched many with her music, including Jeffrey Zimmer from the local label Baldwin County Public Records. After signing Bell, Zimmer brought this promising artist to Anthony Crawford’s Admiral Bean Studio, where the artist laid down the tracks for her self-titled debut.

Bell’s first effort has given the public an excellent demonstration of both her flawless vocal and lyrical abilities. Listeners will be impressed by Bell’s ability to vocally harness the passion that flows throughout her songs, even in the sterile studio environment. Each track is a musical translation of life that is delivered through vocals from Bell’s heart. From the soulful “Move” to the ethereal “Unity” and “Four Letter Word,” Birttany Bell’s gift for transporting audiences into her world shines brightly throughout this album.