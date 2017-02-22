Band: LuLu’s Mardi Gras Celebration & Parade

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m.

Venue: Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s, 200 E. 25th Ave. (Gulf Shores), www.lulubuffett.com

Tickets: Free

Mobile may be both the “Mother of the Mystics” and the birthplace of Mardi Gras in the United States, but this holiday season is celebrated all along the Gulf Coast, especially in Gulf Shores.

For the past 16 years, Lucy Buffett has opened her establishment LuLu’s for an alternative to the typical float-and-bead parade. This seaside celebration features food, fun and a floating Mardi Gras parade. In true regional fashion, it also features musical entertainment to amplify the festive ambiance.

This year, LuLu’s is bringing its patrons the sounds of South Louisiana with Cedryl Ballou & The Zydeco Trendsetters on hand to get the party started. As with many zydeco musicians, Ballou’s family nurtured him in this regional musical style. His multi-instrumental talents give his zydeco group an edge as he shifts among vocals, drums and accordion. His group’s raucous bayou sounds should be perfect for LuLu’s waterfront Fat Tuesday.