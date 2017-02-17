The Mobile Police Department named Jeremy Burch as it’s “Officer of the Month” for January 2017, recognizing the first precinct officer’s “stellar work ethic and performance.”

Working in patrol since 2013, Burch is assigned to the operations division of the first precinct, and in January, he made four drug arrests and took six guns off the streets, three of which had been reported stolen.

In total, Burch answered 106 service calls and 40 requests for back-up during the month of January, leading to 35 felony and 88 misdemeanor arrests. However, he was also credited for arresting the fourth and final suspect connected to the 2015 murder of Cedric Hollinger.

On routine patrol this month, Burch conducted a traffic stop in the area of Navco Road, and one of the passengers in that vehicle was suspect Terrance Massey, 22. Though Massey initially gave Burch a fictitious name, he was eventually identified and arrested in connection to Hollinger’s death.

Burch was also instrumental in solving a number of local burglary cases, including one that ended after he spotted a man attempting to conceal himself behind a pillar of an overpass — a man later found to be in possession of several stolen items.

Another suspect wanted for burglarizing a Rite Aid on Dauphin Island Parkway was brought into custody after being apprehended by Burch during one of his routine patrols. In another case, Burch even made use of a cell phone discarded at the scene of a residential burglary on Government Street to track down the suspects.

Burch will be honored for during the MPD’s Officer of the Month Luncheon on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at noon. As usual, the event is sponsored by the Midtown Optimist Club and will be held at the Azalea Golf Course Club at 1000 Gaillard Drive.