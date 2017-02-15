GENERAL INTEREST

Navy Tour

Mobile Navy Week is Feb. 22-28 and includes a port visit from USS Mason, Navy Band Southeast performances, the Navy parachute team, ordnance disposal team, divers and officers. Visit www.facebook.com/NavyBandSoutheast.

Orchid Show & Sale

Bellingrath Gardens & Home will host the Mobile Area Orchid Society’s 40th annual Orchid Show & Sale from Friday, Feb. 17, through Sunday, Feb. 19. Call 251-209-1008.

Seafood Festival and Car Show

25th annual Orange Beach Seafood Festival and Car Show is Saturday, Feb. 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Main Street at The Wharf. www.obparksandrec.com.

45th anniversary luncheon

Please join Via for a community-wide celebration in recognition of almost a half century of serving seniors and the community. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 11:30 a.m. 1717 Dauphin St. Call 251-470-5229.

Merry Market

Free monthly arts and craft market at The Merry Widow. Wednesday, Feb. 22, 6 p.m. [email protected].

Rabies clinic

The Mobile County Health Department provides low-cost rabies shots for cats, dogs and ferrets during a weekend clinic. This Saturday’s clinic is at St. Elmo Feed & Seed, 9001 U.S. Highway 90 West. Cost of the rabies vaccine is $8. Call 251-690-8823.

Microchip and rabies clinic

University Animal Hospital will offer microchips for $25 and $10 rabies shots on Saturday, Feb. 18, 12:30-2:30 p.m. University Animal Clinic is located at 509 Georgia Drive.

Spotlight: A Gulf Coast Talent Showcase

Presented by Distinguished Young Women, this is an audition for a talent showcase for grades 1-12 to win money for your school. Visit gulfcoastspotlight.com to enter.

Winter Wednesday at Bellingrath

Each week through Feb. 22 in the Magnolia Room. “Ancient Forests of Alabama” with Brian Axsmith, Ph.D., will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 10:30 a.m. Call 251-973-2217, ext. 111, to register or email [email protected]

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro or gain leadership skills to advance your career? Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

ARTS

“Night of the Classical Masters”

An evening of classical music, Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Dauphin Way United Methodist Church. Admission is free; concert begins at 7 p.m. at Dauphin Way UMC, located at 1507 Dauphin St., Mobile.

Winter Band Concert

USA’s Symphony Band and Wind Ensemble annual Winter Band Concert is Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.

Faculty flute recital

Travis Jones will present a faculty flute recital titled “F is for Flute” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. General admission is $8. Call 251-460-7116 or 251-460-6136.

MUSEUMS

“Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure”

Now on display at GulfQuest Museum is the highly interactive exhibit “Shipwreck! Pirates & Treasure.” Features more than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from deep ocean shipwrecks. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

“Faces of Africa”

The History Museum of Mobile’s exhibit, “Faces of Africa: a Mystical View of Tribal Heritage,” runs through Monday, July 31. Call 251-208-7420.

“Drugs: Costs and Consequences”

The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration team up to present a powerful interactive exhibit of the effects of drugs on individuals and society. Through August. Visit exploreum.com.

Fairhope’s Founding

There is quite a story behind Fairhope’s founding in 1894. Learn more about it at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Sea Turtle Half & Sweetheart 5K

Saturday, Feb. 18, 7:30 a.m. The Hangout in Gulf Shores. www.lafleetfeet.com.

Battleship Rugby

Battleship Rugby will play Montgomery on the front lawn of USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1 p.m. Admission is $2 per car. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

Archery tournament

The Hoyt Archery Pro/Am is set for Feb. 16-19 at Graham Creek Nature Preserve, 23460 Wolf Bay Drive, Foley. For more information, visit www.FoleySportsTourism.com.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness classes

Palmer Pillans Middle School has new exercise classes: yoga, Guts, Butts & Thighs, Guns & Buns, Ab Attack and Yoga Tone. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance classes

Palmer Pillans Middle School offers new dance classes: Beginning Ballroom, Beyond Basic Ballroom, Dance Fit Line Dance, and beginner and intermediate Belly Dancing. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Holy yoga

Tamara William leads lunchtime holy yoga at The Steeple on St. Francis every Wednesday. Cost is $15. Participants will connect with Christ in mind, body and spirit. Call 251-656-3269.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month; 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Email [email protected] , call 251-623-9183 or visit www.azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chasse Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m., at Hot Wheels Skating Rink, Daphne. Email [email protected].