GENERAL INTEREST

Story Corps

StoryCorps is partnering with Alabama Public Radio to record, preserve and share the stories of Mobile, Alabama, from Feb. 6 – March 12. Appointments are open to the public at storycorps.org/stops/mobile-stop-mobile-al/.

A toast to Eugene Walter

Join us at Eugene’s Monkey Bar & Grill in the New Hilton Garden Inn Mobile downtown for a Readers’ Theater production of Eugene Walter’s “The Byzantine Riddle.” Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Call 208-7097 or visit www.mobiledowntown.hgi.com.

Chili Cook-Off

Officers from the Mobile Police Department will compete against each other with their best chili recipes. Saturday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. Cathedral Square. $5 per person. Call 251-454-2346. Proceeds benefit the Police Foundation and Crime Prevention Unit.

Dauphin Island Parade

This colorful and expansive parade of floats, marching bands, vintage cars and more will travel west along Bienville Boulevard, from Dauphin Island Sea Lab to the condos on Saturday, Feb. 4, starting at 1 p.m.

Science CAFE

Presented by the USA Archaeology Museum. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 6 p.m. at Moe’s Bar-B-Que in downtown Mobile. Dr. Sandra Stenson will present “Exploring Why Prescription Drug Costs are so High.” Call 251-460-6106.

Winter Wednesday at Bellingrath

Bellingrath’s Winter Wednesday sessions are held each week through Feb. 22 in the Magnolia Room. “Fertilizing Roses” with Linda Guy will be held Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 10:30 a.m. Call 251-973-2217, ext. 111, to register or email bellingrath@bellingrath.org.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro or gain leadership skills to advance your career? Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

MCMA benefit

Mobile Country Music Association will host a building fund benefit Saturday, Feb. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at MCMA Concert Hall, 310 S. Craft Highway in Chickasaw. Free entry but donations are accepted. For more information, call 251-457-0762.

Cookie Mom’sters Night Out

Enjoy a night of shopping, food and fun benefiting Cookies for Kid’s Cancer. The event is Saturday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m. at Water’s Edge & Outback Cooking, 24120 Fountain St. in Robertsdale. Call 251-654-5220.

ARTS

Baldwin Pops

The Baldwin Pops 20th anniversary concert is Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., at the Fairhope Civic Center. The concert will include a Fairhope history segment and selections from Aaron Copland’s “Rodeo.”

Mobile Opera Winter Gala

Peter Lake will join Mobile Opera as a soloist. A night of arias and scenes including selections from “La Traviata,” “Lucia di Lammermoor,” “The Tales of Hoffmann” and more. Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. and and Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2:30 p.m. at The Steeple on St. Francis. www.mobileopera.org.

“A Ghostly Soiree”

You are invited to share some spirits with the spirits of the Swift-Coles Historic Home for “A Ghostly Soiree” on Friday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. Tickets include a buffet and beverages. Visit sbct.biz.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof”

This play by Tennessee Williams is about the dynamics of a dysfunctional, wealthy Southern family as they gather to celebrate their aging patriarch’s birthday. The show runs through Feb. 12. Friday and Saturday shows are at 8 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Order tickets online at mobiletheatreguild.org.

“Ripcord”

This hilarious new play runs until Feb. 12. Friday and Saturday curtain at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For tickets, visit thearte98.org.

Mobile Mystery Dinners

A performance of “Next of Kin” will take place Sunday, Feb. 5, at 5:30 p.m. at the Riverview Plaza Hotel. Tickets include dinner and unlimited wine. Advance reservations are required; call 251-415-3092.

First Friday Art Walk

The Eastern Shore Art Center returns with new art and music the first Friday of every month. Friday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak St., Fairhope. For more information, contact Adrienne at 251-928-2228, ext. 103.

Night Market

Mobile Museum of Art hosts Night Market on Thursday, Feb. 2, 5-9 p.m. featuring wares by artists and artisans. Support your local artists and join the party and shopping fun with great food, drink and live music. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive.

MUSEUMS

“Cirque du Mardi Gras”

Join Alabama Contemporary Art Center for “Cirque du Mardi Gras,” a one-of-a-kind cirque experience for all ages. Performances run through Feb. 14. For tickets, visit venardoscircus.com.

“Drugs: Costs and Consequences”

The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center and the Drug Enforcement Administration team up to present a powerful interactive exhibit of the effects of drugs on individuals and society. Through August. Visit exploreum.com.

Fairhope’s Founding

There is quite a story behind Fairhope’s founding in 1894. Learn more about it at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

Outside the Box: This “Little Discovery” in the Exploreum’s Wharf of Wonder, aimed at children 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email jholland@exploreum.com.

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

AIDS Alabama 5K

Certified 5K course and 1-mile fun run Saturday, Feb. 4, 8 a.m. at the SGA pavilion by the intramural fields of the USA main campus. To register visit eventbrite.com.

Mobile Mavericks youth lacrosse

Dozens of teams from across the Southeast, both boys and girls, will compete in a lacrosse tournament at Battleship Memorial Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. mobilemaverickslacrosse.org

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Year’s Resolution exercise classes

Palmer Pillans Middle School has new exercise classes: yoga, Guts, Butts & Thighs, Guns & Buns, Ab Attack and Yoga Tone. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance classes

Palmer Pillans Middle School offers new dance classes: Beginning Ballroom, Beyond Basic Ballroom, Dance Fit Line Dance, and beginner and intermediate Belly Dancing. Call 251-463-7980 or visit communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Holy yoga

Tamara William leads lunchtime holy yoga at The Steeple on St. Francis every Wednesday. Cost is $15. Participants will connect with Christ in mind, body and spirit. Call 251-656-3269.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances with live music the second and fourth Tuesday of every month; 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Email cyoungblood9278@gmail.com, call 251-623-9183 or visit www.azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chasse Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m., at Fitzpen Place, 11247 State Highway 31 (Spanish Fort). Email cassief13@aol.com.

WORKSHOPS

Consumer awareness

Bring your questions for a group discussion at Lifelines Counseling Services. Topics will include understanding your credit report, handling mail and phone solicitations, and protecting your credit identity. The workshop will be Monday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at 705 Oak Circle Drive E. Call 251-602-0011 to register.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Baldwin County Commission: First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov

Baldwin County Planning Commission: First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council: Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council: Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council: First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council: First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council: Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council: Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission: First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council: First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council: Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.