GENERAL INTEREST

Master Gardeners Seminar

Mobile County Master Gardeners spring seminar. Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Jon Archer Center, 1070 Schillinger Road N. Call 251-342-2753

Learning Lunch

The History Museum of Mobile will hold its March Learning Lunch, featuring the director of Historic Blakeley State Park. Wednesday, March 8, at noon in the museum auditorium. Call 251-973-6166.

Dauphin Island Boardwalk Talks

Boardwalk Talks are held the first and third Wednesday of each month at 11:15 a.m. at the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, 101 Bienville Blvd. Call 251-861-2141.

Midtown Optimist Club

Join Midtown Optimist Club every Wednesday at noon for lunch at Azalea City Golf Course. Call 251-348-3542.

Toastmasters

Do you want to learn how to deliver a speech like a pro or gain leadership skills to advance your career? Toastmasters International meets regularly at six locations in Mobile and Baldwin counties. Visit www.toastmasters.org for more information.

FUNDRAISERS

Chocolate Festival

9th annual Mobile Chocolate Festival. Saturday March 4, at The Grounds in Mobile. All proceeds benefit Penelope House.

Dauphin Island Bicycle Poker Run

The 1st Dauphin Island Bicycle Poker Run to benefit “Share the Beach.” March 4, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets $10, available day of event at Fins. Call 251-648-2397.

Handprint Title

Make your mark and give a hand Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m. to noon at the Connie Hudson Senior Center, 3201 Hillcrest Road. Titles (for children’s handprints) will be for sale to raise money for the splash pad at Medal of Honor Park.

ARTS

Night Market

Mobile Museum of Art hosts Night Market on Thursday, March 2, 5-9 p.m. featuring wares by artists and artisans. Support your local artists and join the party and shopping fun with great food, drink and live music. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive.

“Mobile Home, Sweet Home”

One of Chickasaw Community Theatre’s favorite playwrights will be back in March as CCT presents “Mobile Home, Sweet Home.” March 3, 4, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m.; March 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. Call 251-457-8887 or visit cctshows.com.

Virginia Glee Club

The University of Virginia Glee Club will be making its first-ever formal appearance in Mobile as part of its 2017 Spring Tour of Southern States. The performance will be on Monday, March 6, 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1900 Dauphin St. in Mobile.

Lenten music

Christ Church Cathedral will host its “Meditation and Music in the Church” luncheon March 8 at 12:30 p.m. in the Chapter House, 115 S. Conception St. The Mithril Duo will present a Celtic-inspired Lenten concert.

First Friday Art Walk

The Eastern Shore Art Center returns with new art and music the first Friday of every month. Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m. at the Eastern Shore Art Center, 401 Oak St., Fairhope. For more information, contact Adrienne at 251-928-2228, ext. 103.

MUSEUMS

“Shipwreck! Pirates and Treasure”

A new, highly interactive exhibit at GulfQuest featuring more than 500 authentic artifacts recovered from deep-ocean shipwrecks. Visit www.gulfquest.org.

“Faces of Africa”

The History Museum of Mobile’s exhibit “Faces of Africa: A Mystical View of Tribal Heritage” runs through Monday, July 31. Call 251-208-7420.

“Drugs: Costs and Consequences”

The Gulf Coast Exploreum Science Center and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration team up to present a powerful interactive exhibit of the effects of drugs on individuals and society. Through August. Visit exploreum.com.

Fairhope’s founding

There is quite a story behind Fairhope’s founding in 1894. Learn more about it at the Fairhope Museum of History, 24 N. Section St. The museum is open daily (except Sunday and Monday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 251-929-1471.

Tea for Two

Tuesday afternoons at 2 p.m. the Fairhope Museum of History hosts a tea with a lecture on Fairhope history. The March 7 speaker will be Parks Rogers and Cliff McCollum. Call 251-929-1471.

Little Discoveries

“Outside the Box,” aimed at children 6 and under, explores how innovation and creativity can lead to a world of possibilities, starting with a simple cardboard box. Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call 251-208-6893 or email [email protected].

Thursdays at MMoA

Every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., the Mobile Museum of Art offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are necessary. MMoA is at 4850 Museum Drive. Call 251-208-5200.

SPORTING EVENTS/ACTIVITIES

Glow Run

“Colors of Cancer” 5K run/walk and Fun Run, a run for all cancers, will take place Saturday, March 4, at 6:30 p.m. on the University of South Alabama campus, SGA Pavilion. Register at exaltemagazine.com

Harlem Globetrotters

The Harlem Globetrotters World Tour will make a stop in Mobile on Tuesday, March 7. The game will be at the USA Mitchell Center at 7 p.m. Visit harlemglobetrotters.com.

Tour de LADR

The 21.4-mile Tour de LADR is on Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 a.m. at the Grand Hotel in Point Clear. Cyclists race from the opening of the Grand Hotel to Pelican Point and back. Visit tourdeladr.com.

Bridge lessons

The Mobile Bridge Center offers free bridge lessons each Tuesday at 6 p.m., 1510 University Blvd. Arrive a few minutes early to register. Call the Bridge Center at 251-666-2147, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fitness classes

New classes at Palmer Pillans Middle School begin the week of March 6: Tone It Up! Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-6:15 p.m. and Yoga for Fitness & Relaxation, Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. To register or more information, call 251-463-7980 or go to communityactivitiesprogram.com.

Dance classes

New classes at Palmer Pillans Middle School begin the week of March 6: Belly Dancing for Beginners, Tuesday, 6-7 p.m.; Basic Ballroom, Monday, 6:30-8 p.m.; Beyond Basic Ballroom, Wednesday, 6:30-8 p.m. To register or for more information, call 251-463-7980 or go to: communityactivities.com.

Holy yoga

Tamara William leads lunchtime holy yoga at The Steeple on St. Francis every Wednesday. Cost is $15. Participants will connect with Christ in mind, body and spirit. Call 251-656-3269.

Ballroom dance

Azalea Ballroom Dance Club hosts dances the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Via! Health, Fitness & Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St. Email [email protected] , call 251-623-9183 or visit www.azaleaballroomdanceclub.com.

Ballroom dance

The Moonlight Chasse Ballroom Dance Society hosts dances the first and third Monday of every month, 7-9:30 p.m. at Hot Wheels Skating Rink in Daphne. Email [email protected].

WORKSHOPS

Babysitting and CPR Class

The Daphne Library will host a “Babysitting and CPR” class on March 4. The program is designed for teens 11-18 years of age. Registration is limited to eight participants. For additional information, call 251-621- 2818, ext. 211.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Constituent town hall

Congressman Bradley Byrne, R-Alabama, will hold a town hall meeting in Mobile on Monday, March 6, at 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public at Via Health, Fitness and Enrichment Center, 1717 Dauphin St.

Baldwin County Commission:

First and third Tuesday at 8:30 a.m., 322 Courthouse Square, Bay Minette. Work sessions are the second and fourth Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. rotating between Bay Minette, the Foley Satellite Courthouse, the Fairhope Satellite Courthouse and the Baldwin County Central Annex Building in Robertsdale. www.baldwincountyal.gov

Baldwin County Planning Commission:

First Thursday at 6 p.m., 22251 Palmer St., Robertsdale, www.baldwincountyal.gov.

Bayou La Batre City Council:

Second and fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m., 13785 S. Wintzell Ave., www.cityofbayoulabatre.com.

Chickasaw City Council:

Second and fourth Tuesday at 7 p.m., 224 N. Craft Highway, 251-452-6450.

Citronelle City Council:

Second and fourth Thursday at 6:30 p.m., 19135 Main St., 251-866-7973.

Creola City Council:

Second and fourth Thursday at 6 p.m., 190 Dead Lake Road, #A, 251-675-8142.

Daphne City Council:

First and third Monday at 6:30 p.m., 1705 Main St. Work sessions are the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., www.daphneal.com.

Dauphin Island Town Council:

First and third Tuesdays at 7 p.m., 1011 Bienville Blvd., www.townofdauphinisland.org.

Elberta Town Council:

Third Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the town hall. Workshop meeting on the second Tuesday. townofelberta.com.

Fairhope City Council:

Second and fourth Monday at 6 p.m., 161 N. Section St. Work sessions are held before each council meeting at 4:30 p.m., www.cofairhope.com.

Fairhope Planning Commission:

First Monday at 5 p.m., 161 N. Section St. For more information visit www.cofairhope.com.

Foley City Council:

First and third Monday at 5:30 p.m., 407 E. Laurel Ave. Work sessions begin at 4 p.m., www.cityoffoley.org.

Gulf Shores City Council:

Second and fourth Mondays at 4 p.m., 1905 W. First St., www.gulfshoresal.gov.