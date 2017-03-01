Mobile Chamber Music continues its superlative track record of hosting international musical stars with a visit from the Escher String Quartet on Sunday, March 5.

Named after the mind-bending visual artist M.C. Escher, this New York City-based ensemble serve as Artists of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center.

How big a deal are they? They’ve played at the Louvre in Paris, the Kennedy Center, Amsterdam’s Concertgebouw and London’s Wigmore Hall. The day before they arrive in Mobile they will be performing at Wolf Trap just outside Washington, D.C.

The Sunday show begins at 3 p.m. at the University of South Alabama’s Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. The program includes Beethoven’s Quartet in E-flat Major, Webern’s “Five Pieces for Quartet” and Debussy’s Quartet in G Minor.

The Escher Quartet will conduct an outreach at Murphy High School on Monday morning, March 6.

For more information, call 25-476-8794 or go to mobilechambermusic.org.

The Alabama Miniature Art Society believes scale is no impediment to quality, and displays this each year with its Spanish Moss Miniature Art Show, hosted in various venues. The 2017 incarnation will hang at Southern Art and Framing (4693 Airport Blvd.) through April 1.

No artwork larger than 5 inches by 5 inches is allowed, including paintings, drawings and etchings. Magnifying glasses will be available to help viewers take in all the details.

Last year’s show included 83 works. Prizes up to $300 were awarded.

For more information, contact society president Roxann Dyess at [email protected].

The History Museum of Mobile (111 S. Royal St.) will look at the last battle of the Civil War when its Learning Lunch convenes at noon on March 8. The guest of honor is Mike Bunn, director of Blakeley State Park. Bunn will discuss the Battle of Blakeley, its role in the campaign of Mobile and the evidence that still remains at the Baldwin County site.

The fort that occupied the site next to the Mobile-Tensaw Delta came under fire from invading Union forces on April 2, 1865. For a week the outmanned Confederate troops held out until 16,000 Union soldiers finally forced an end to the action. It took place just hours after Confederate Commander Robert E. Lee surrendered to Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House, Virginia.

The Learning Lunch is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunches.

For more information, call Curator of Education Jennifer Theeck at 251-301-0270 or email her at [email protected].