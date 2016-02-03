Band: Chronic Blues

Date: Friday, Feb. 5, at 10 p.m.

Venue: Alchemy Tavern, 7 S. Joachim St., www.alchemytavernmobile.com

Tickets: Call 251-441-4471 for more info.

Musical bonds are hard to break. Chronic Blues is a local band proving ambition and dedication can overcome geographic distances. For 16 years, Chronic Blues has unleashed its fiery sound in and around the Azalea City, but divergent career paths have forced the part-time band to limit live performances.

Bassist Daniel Dees still resides in Mobile, but vocalist/guitarist David Frost is an RN in Texas and drummer Randy Howe serves in the U.S. Navy. But Mardi Gras is the trio’s latest excuse to reunite yet again.

Chronic Blues will be performing a number of crowd favorites from the legends of rock and blues. However, he band also performs a number of impressive originals.

“Mama Hide Your Babies” is an energetic rock number filled with blazing guitar work and aggressive drums. On the other side of the spectrum, “Goodbyes” is a heartfelt ballad filled with troubled heartache. Be prepared to stay up late! The band should offer the ultimate after-party for St. Paul & the Broken Bones.