To mark the opening of a new Midtown park bathroom, city and county officials joined together to use toilet paper, but not in the way you may think.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson and County Commissioner Merceria Ludgood seemed relieved to cut a ribbon of toilet paper Friday afternoon at the site of a new restroom facility at Herndon (Sage) Park that capped a complete transformation of the park. They hope the new facilities will really make a splash.

While soccer players swirled on synthetic fields nearby in practice for a tournament, Stimpson and Ludgood each remarked about the cooperation between the city and county that made the transformation possible over the last three years.

“It’s all about the partnership,” Ludgood said. “We can do this better together than apart.”

The upgrades started with county funds for lighting, Stimpson said, and continued with a commitment from the city for synthetic soccer and kickball fields. In all, the transformation represents roughly $380,000 from Ludgood’s county funds and $1.6 million from the city, spokeswoman Laura Byrne said.

While the park was flush with upgrades throughout, the number one improvement remaining, Stimpson said, was a new restroom. The county absorbed that cost.

“After that, we had a world-class facility, except for the (bathroom) facilities,” he said. “That’s not important until you need to use the bathroom.”