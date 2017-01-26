The City of Mobile is in the process of installing litter cameras throughout the community to combat illegal dumping.

The cameras will be placed in known hotspots across the city in an effort to identify people illegally dumping their waste. Areas that suffer the most from litter will be selected as the initial locations.

After the hotspots are identified, two to three cameras will be placed at each location. Those found illegally dumping will receive a fine and have to appear in court.

“Litter is a dark stain on our beautiful city, and it is time we hold the guilty parties responsible,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “These cameras will serve as an important asset to assist our departments in helping keep Mobile clean and litter free.”