Residents near the site of a future Publix in Midtown are claiming the developer removed trees and shrubs that were listed as a natural buffer in the official plans approved by the Planning Commission and City Council.

A Facebook group called “Stand With Grand” shared photos of bulldozers taking out the barrier Monday. The concerns of the group and of other residents along Grand Avenue caught the attention of some members of the Mobile City Council Tuesday.

Councilwoman Bess Rich said she hoped the city would investigate the issue, even though it doesn’t involve her district. She said the buffer was part of the planned unit development, as part of the retail center anchored by the grocery store, and should not have been altered.

Councilman Fred Richardson, who represents the area, issued a statement Tuesday evening confirming that the city had issued a notice of violation to the developer as well as a “stop work order” until the city “receives and approves a plan to address this situation.”

“I’m thankful for the quick work of the administration and look forward to a resolution,” the statement read. “I also appreciate the voice of all the concerned citizens in the area and hopefully, working together, this problem will be remedied. The trust and support of the local community and integrity of their homes, neighborhood and quality of life is paramount.”

City spokeswoman Laura Byrne could nto be reached for comment by the time this story was posted.

Jon Gray, a spokesman for developer John Argo and MAB American Management, said plans approved by council called for the retention of a natural buffer at that location, but added the words “as much as is practical.”

The removal of three trees, shrubs and vines from the location, Gray argues, was practical because they were taken out to remove an old fence and a “running track” from the former school property. Gray added only one of the trees, a 30-foot oak, was large and that particular tree was scheduled to be removed anyway.

“The vast majority of the area will be left natural,” Gray said. “He said he hopes to find a quick resolution to the issue. If they have to plant more than the trees they already plan to plant, they’ll do it, Gray said.

“We respect where the property owners are coming from,” Gray said. “ … We have no problem with them. More than any developer, we’re committed to green space … and greenery.”