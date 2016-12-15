The City of Mobile officially opened a new dog park at Public Safety Memorial Park for citizens to have an off-leash area for their canine counterparts to play.

“Dog parks are not only for dogs; they’re also for people,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “It’s a way for you to meet your neighbors, because you already have something in common: your dogs. These parks will provide a safe area for your dogs to play and encourage a friendly environment for you to meet other dog owners.”

The new dog park features fencing, benches, trash receptacles and dog drinking fountains. It will complement the popular skate park that opened just last year and now attracts hundreds of visitors from across the area.

“I’m thrilled that we are able to provide dog owners in District 5 and across the city such a great space to play,” Councilman Joel Daves said. “These sort of amenities make our parks and, in turn, our communities better places to live.”