The City of Mobile has selected Mott MacDonald to lead the “One Mobile” project funded by the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (TIGER) Grant award. The firm was chosen to provide Owner’s Representation Services due to its experience in large transportation construction and its vast knowledge of TIGER Grant administration.

Specifically, Mott MacDonald will be providing grant administration, project management, construction agreements, design oversight, contract administration, environmental review, project planning, procurement and project team coordination. They will also act as the liaison between the City and the community and will establish opportunities for public input throughout the process.

In July, the Department of Transportation awarded the City of Mobile a $14.5 million TIGER grant to rebuild aging infrastructure, connect citizens to jobs and revitalize historic neighborhoods. The grant provides federal funding to reconstruct the Broad-Beauregard corridor and connect it to MLK Avenue and the Three Mile Creek Greenway. The total cost of the project will amount to $21 million which includes matching funds from the City and the Alabama Department of Transportation.

The project will provide efficient connectivity between residents, the transportation system and major economic employment centers at Brookley Aeroplex and downtown Mobile. It will also reconnect neighborhoods currently divided by Broad Street’s unbroken 5‐lane expanse of concrete by creating bike and pedestrian lanes and landscaped medians.

Ultimately, the project will establish a high-functioning transportation hub, offer increased opportunities for recreation, improve health and wellness and develop a cohesive street network with strong links to all neighborhoods.

“This marks the beginning of a six-year process,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “Mott MacDonald’s expertise will ensure we successfully implement a crucial project that will draw people to the heart of our community. Once completed, we will provide safe, pedestrian and bicycle-friendly access, beautify the streetscape and stimulate economic activity throughout Mobile. This project will connect citizens from the transportation hub on Water Street to homes in neighborhoods to jobs at Brookley Aeroplex to recreation on the Three Mile Creek Greenway.”

The contract is on the agenda for Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.