Band: Aaron Lewis

Date: Saturday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.

Venue: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 777 Beach Blvd. (Biloxi), www.hrhcbiloxi.com

Tickets: $39-$148, available through Ticketmaster

Aaron Lewis’ career and musical style have changed greatly since his first visit to Biloxi in 1999, when the now-defunct “Family Values Tour” brought Lewis and his hard-rocking band Stain’d to the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The live version of the breakout hit “Outside” was recorded there.

Since then, Lewis has established himself as a solo country artist. Judging from his success and busy schedule, this career move has proved quite lucrative for him, both occupationally and artistically.

Lewis returns to Biloxi with music from his latest release, “Sinner,” his sophomore effort. This album is a reminder that Lewis’ hard rock days are far behind him. He emphasizes this stylistic transformation with the album’s balladic title track, which features Willie Nelson.

Admirably, Lewis tends to steer clear of pop country overtones throughout the album, which should appeal to fans of both modern and traditional country.