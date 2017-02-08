Cowboy Mouth, Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Friday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m.

Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, 875 Beach Blvd. (Biloxi), www.beaurivage.com

Tickets: $9.95-$14.95, available through Ticketmaster

From jazz to rock to experimental, New Orleans has one of the most eclectic music scenes on the planet. Now, two Crescent City bands from opposite ends of the sonic spectrum will share the stage for an evening of Big Easy sounds.

Cowboy Mouth will bring the Beau Rivage crowd a batch of classic alt. rock songs. Since its birth, Cowboy Mouth has maintained a devoted listening audience but the stellar success of the 1997 live version of its song “Jenny Says” propelled the band into the national spotlight. With front man Fred LeBlanc performing double duty on vocals and drums, Cowboy Mouth’s live shows feature energetic delivery of Southern alt. rock.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band will deliver a festive set of raucous horns. For almost four decades, this band has spread the spirit and sounds of NOLA to a worldwide audience. Dirty Dozen Brass Band has the energy and talent to turn any live show into an epic second-line. Even though the band focuses on New Orleans brass, its ensemble of brass maestros are not afraid to explore. Its set in Biloxi should be a great preview of both SouthSounds and the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.