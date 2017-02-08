Daphne is the latest city in Baldwin County to explore having a separate public school system, but the City Council has only begun discussions.

The initiative came from Councilman Robin LeJeune. LeJeune said that during his first term on the council he focused on parks and recreation. With many improvements underway in those areas, he turned his attention to the public schools.

LeJeune has three children attending Daphne public schools. He said the best systems in Alabama are smaller city school systems.

“It just seems, what with the growth we have, we should be able to take that responsibility on,” he said.

At a work session in early January, council members informally decided to gather existing studies and plans from other cities in Baldwin and Mobile counties that have considered or implemented their own independent systems. Daphne itself looked at the idea 10 years ago and commissioned a study, but did not move forward with a split.

None of the municipalities in Baldwin County that have considered breaking away have accomplished it. In addition to Daphne, the list includes Fairhope, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. In Mobile County, only Saraland and Chickasaw have successfully gone independent.

Most recently, Orange Beach voters overwhelmingly rejected the idea in 2014. Mayor Tony Kennon said it hasn’t been an issue since then.

Still, LeJeune favors more local control over public schools through a local school board.

“We need to invest into our school system, and we need to invest instead of being in a waiting line holding our hands up saying, ‘Hey, we need help over here.’”

At this point, LeJeune wants the city to gather information and see if citizens support the idea. If there isn’t sufficient interest, that’s OK, he said. Further discussion is expected at the council’s next work session on Feb. 13.