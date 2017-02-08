Daphne city leaders spent the weekend at the beach.

Mayor Dane Haygood, the City Council and City Clerk Rebecca Hayes went on retreat to Rosemary Beach, Florida, last Friday through Sunday. Waterfront development and planned communities were the main themes of the trip.

The itinerary included tours of the planned town of Seaside, Alys Beach, the unincorporated master-planned community of Rosemary Beach and parks in Panama City Beach.

“We had multiple town architects and town planners give tours of different communities,” Haygood said. “For instance, we’re talking about amphitheaters here in Daphne. We saw three different varieties of amphitheaters with various levels of capital investment.”

The group also looked at town centers to see what characteristics might be adapted to Olde Towne Daphne, he said. Another subject of study was how to reduce costs while enhancing parks.

Councilman Pat Rudicell said placing an amphitheater at Bayfront Park has been under discussion for about a year. The city currently has $1.2 million in a capital fund for improvements at the park, he said.

Rudicell said he and Councilman Robin LeJeune voted against the retreat because Rosemary Beach was presented as the only choice. They thought it should have been held in Baldwin County or at least in Alabama, he said.

Nonetheless, all council members attended. Some spouses and children also came along, Rudicell said, but the city covered only the expenses and mileage of the officials on the trip.

The city budgeted $6,000 for the retreat.