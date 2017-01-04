Band: Brother Hawk, The Bama Gamblers

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 p.m.

Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Conception St., www.themerrywidow.net

Tickets: $8, available at venue and its website

The Merry Widow is kicking off 2017 with an evening of new-school Southern rock.

Pulling influence from the blues world, Atlanta’s Brother Hawk is bringing its dirt road rock ‘n’ roll to the Azalea City. This four-piece will be giving the local crowd a dose of its latest album “Big Medicine.” With a heavy guitar sound serving as a centerpiece, Brother Hawk’s well thought out arrangements create a well-balanced, versatile rock sound.

Six years ago in Auburn, The Bama Gamblers began crafting a musical style “influenced by the forefathers of Southern rock ‘n’ roll and classic country.” Their efforts resulted in the 2014 debut album “Iron Mountain,” in which they balance their influences to create a modern Southern rock sound that would make their muses proud.