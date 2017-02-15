Band: Jonathan Richman featuring Tommy Larkins

Date: Thursday, Feb. 23, with doors at 8:30 p.m.

Venue: The Merry Widow, 51 S. Joachim St., www.themerrywidow.net

Tickets: $12 advance /$15 day of show; available at The Merry Widow and its website

Most people who lived through the ‘90s saw at least one comedy from the Farrelly Brothers. Their 1996 comedy “Kingpin” gave viewers a glimpse of Jonathan Richman performing in one scene set in a roadside diner. Two years later, drummer Tommy Larkins joined Richman in “There’s Something About Mary,” where the duo performed as musical narrators to the film’s comedic plot.

While the inclusion of Richman may have seemed obscure to many, these two films added to his already established cult following. This singer-songwriter has a background that includes both his solo work and his time as a member of the proto-punk group The Modern Lovers. Afterward, Richman began churning out his off-beat songs.

Richman is currently on the road, with Larkins laying down the beat. For those unfamiliar with this unique artist, Richman’s original sounds can shift seamlessly, from comedic to heartfelt. The crowd can also expect to hear tracks from his latest release, “Ishkode! Ishkode!”