Baldwin County Commission Chairman Chris Elliott and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have resolved the matter of Elliott’s driver’s license suspension in his DUI case, according to a court order.

The order, signed by appointed Circuit Court Judge William A. Shashy of Montgomery, says Elliott was to have had his license suspended for 45 days, or until Feb. 3. A first-time offender who refuses a Breathalyzer test is subject to an automatic license suspension apart from the outcome of the case.

Instead, Elliott challenged the suspension in Baldwin County Circuit Court this summer.

He was pulled over for running a flashing red light in Fairhope after a Rotary Club fundraising event in May. Fairhope police arrested him for DUI. He entered a guilty plea in Municipal Court, but the case will be nolle prossed if he completes the requirements of an alcohol education program and commits no more offenses for a period of two years.

The court order in the driver’s license case was signed by Shashy on Feb. 15. The order said the parties announced to the court Jan. 6 that they had reached a settlement, although that announcement did not appear in the case record until last week.

However, all circuit judges in Baldwin County recused themselves because of conflicts of interest before the trial date of Jan. 9, so a new judge had to be appointed. Shashy was not appointed until Jan. 24.

Elliott’s attorney, Rob Stankoski, could not be reached for comment before Lagniappe went to press Tuesday. The order dismissed the case, with Elliott paying all costs.