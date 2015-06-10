Despite the battle between the city and the Alabama Media Group/Press-Register dying down, litter from the unsolicited advertising circulars continues to create problems in area waterways.

Recent photos taken by a citizen activist shows that the bright blue Gulf Coast Life plastic bags used to deliver the circulars are making their way into rivers and streams. Rob Nykvist, who has been a regular crusader for cleaning up area waterways, sent several photos last week indicative of how these circulars are clogging streams.

Nykvist sent Mayor Sandy Stimpson, his staff and members of the City Council photos last week that make a good point for just how many of these products are making their way into waterways. He wrote

“In case there is any doubt where Press-Register’s irresponsibly delivered ‘Gulf Coast Life’ product ends up, here are a few photos taken two days ago (May-29-2015) in Eslava Creek. Irresponsibly delivered meaning the Press-Register product is regularly tossed on the ground, in streets and in stormwater ditches. There the product is prone to becoming stormwater trash, leading to direct pollution of Mobile area waterways in violation of state and federal pollution laws.

The good news is, the relatively new Press-Register ad pack (aka circular aka handbill) called “Gulf Coast Life” is being delivered in a brightly colored blue plastic sleeve making it easy to see if it is above water. The Bad News is, despite all the time officials and attorneys have spent on the issue of the Press-Register products, Gulf Coast Life is still being delivered in a reckless manner resulting in continuing pollution of Mobile area waterways.”

Stimpson has pointed to the unsolicited circulars as a major source of litter across the city, and the City Council was working to pass an ordinance that would essentially ban the circulars from being thrown places where they were not requested, but AMG/Press-Register attorneys have repeatedly threatened legal action against the city if any attempt is made to interfere with delivery. The P-R’s internal documents show more than 200,000 of the circulars are delivered throughout Mobile and Baldwin counties each week.

In the May 29 photos from Nykvist, Gulf Coast Life delivery wrappers can be seen polluting various parts of Eslava Creek.

AMG still in presidential search

Two months after former president Matt Sharp left Alabama Media Group (AMG) to run the digital department for Mlive in Michigan, Tom Bates is still running the show at AMG.

Bates took over April 6 after Sharp left to work with fellow Advance Publication property, Mlive. He serves as chief digital officer.

Bates was serving as a senior vice president of Advance Local when he was brought in to fill Sharp’s spot. The company said a nationwide search would take place to permanently fill the position.

Bates founded home services site Kudzu.com, ran USA Today’s international edition and oversaw the operation of the Cox Corp.’s 60 local websites. He also was an entrepreneur-in-residence at Georgia Tech’s Advanced Technology Development Center and a digital advisor to Raycom Media.

No word on how long AMG’s search will last.