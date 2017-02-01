It must be the year of the rooster because Roosters Latin American food totally rocked its opening weekend. Frankie Little and company held the soft opening this past Friday to a packed house craving the authentic cuisine. Lines were long and worth the wait, with the only trouble being ordering too much food.

You can always demand the brisket tacos (like the ones served at the former Bull location), but for me it will be the al pastor (at least one) every time.

Dauphin Street keeps getting better and better, with lunch specials from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and happy hour from 3-6 p.m.

Get your taco on. This place is hot.

Get ready to light up Cathedral Square with all things Cajun as the Downtown Cajun Cook-Off gets underway Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 in advance, $13 online and $15 at the gate for samplings of some of our greatest downtown restaurants slinging the spicy stuff. Advance tickets are on sale at the Child Advocacy Center, Bugmaster (Mobile and Daphne), Mellow Mushroom (both locations) and Moe’s Original Bar B Cue (downtown). Online tickets are available at www.cacmobile.org.

WALA FOX 10’s Chief Meteorologist (and fishing expert) Jason Smith will once again serve as honorary chairman. Proceeds will benefit the Child Advocacy Center of Mobile. The Zydeco Stage will keep a heavy rotation of music throughout the event, and plenty of adult beverages and soft drinks will be available.

This is one of downtown’s most celebrated events so mark your calendars before the Mardi Gras haze sets in your brain.

It’s not often we get the chance to watch and learn from an award-winning chef, but Fairhope Inn is making that possible.Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Chef Bill Briand of Fisher’s Orange Beach Marina will have a 45-minute cooking demonstration followed by a seated dinner.

The $80 per person dinner offers four courses with passed items and limited seating, but the menu will knock your socks off. I can’t give it all away but words like “grilled jerk oysters with crispy chicken skin” and “BBQ spiced swordfish” have been thrown around.

For reservations call 251-928-6226 or visit the inn’s Facebook page for the complete mouthwatering menu.

This Saturday from noon to 3 p.m., the Flora-Bama will be kicking off the weekend right with its 23rd annual Super Bowl Chili Cook-Off. Teams of three will compete for bragging rights, trophies and cash prizes with public samplings at noon and judging at 1:30 p.m.

Entry fee is $25 per team and you must be ready to prepare a minimum of five gallons of chili and supply your own ingredients. Visit the Flora-Bama Facebook page for a complete list of rules and instructions for signing up. It’s always a party at the ‘Bama, even the day before the Super Bowl!

