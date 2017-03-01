SUSTO

Saturday, March 4, 7 p.m.

Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com

tickets $12, available at venue

SouthSounds Music Festival has been touted as the festival where one can witness the future of Southeastern music. Past regional performers such as St. Paul & the Broken Bones, The Pollies and Banditos subsequently moved on to the national scene following SouthSounds appearances.

Last year SouthSounds brought SUSTO to the Azalea City, and since then fans have seen the band transition from regional notoriety to national prominence. Currently, SUSTO is opening for The Lumineers and Kaleo on an extensive tour through the United States and Canada, and is using a night off to return to Mobile for an intimate show with local fans.

SUSTO will be promoting its latest release, “& I’m Fine Today.” This album continues to mystify critics unsure how to classify SUSTO’s sound, which is a good thing. Front man Justin Osborne’s songwriting skills have allowed him to create a lineup of songs that trip across a variety of alternative genres. Overall, “& I’m Fine” is a skillful mix of alt. rock, alt. folk and alt. country. However, the most powerful facet of this release is Osborne’s talents as an honest songwriter, focusing on lyricism that is both unique and profound.