SUBMITTED — Experience local attorney George M. Zoghby has announced his candidacy for Mobile County District Court Judgeship, Place 4, and looks forward to his service to the citizens of Mobile County. Zoghby will be running as a Republican in the June 5, 2018, primary.

“My success as an attorney for more than 24 years has been the result of the hard work and dedication that I plan to carry with me should I be elected to the position of District Court Judge,” Zoghby said. “As I seek election, my promise is that I will carry out the duties of this important position with integrity, patience, and fairness. I have the temperament and qualities necessary for the position of District Court Judge. I will render verdicts based upon traditional, conservative values and the law as it is written.”

A Mobile native, Zoghby is a son of Mary Jo Zoghby and the late Circuit Judge Michael E. Zoghby. He is a 1992 graduate of Cumberland School of Law and 1988 graduate of Spring Hill College. Zoghby has over 24 years of legal experience, where he practices at the law firm of Scott, Sullivan, Streetman & Fox, PC. Zoghby is a member of the Mobile Bar Association; Alabama State Bar Association; admitted to all state courts in Alabama as well as the UnitedStates Supreme Court; United States District Courts in Alabama; and the United States District Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Zoghby has testified on more than one occasion before the United States Congressional Subcommittee on foreign appropriations in Washington, D.C., when he served as president of the Mobile Chapter of the National Alliance of Lebanese Americans. He is a past president and member of the Lebanese-American Club of Mobile and past stateVice-President of the Southern Federation of Lebanese Clubs.

He has worked as a volunteer for Saint Jude on the Bay and Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball benefitting Saint Jude Children’s Hospital and many local charities. He has served on the Zoghby-DeVaney Memorial Scholarship Committee for Spring Hill College. He has served as a seminar instructor for continuing legal education. Zoghby is a Charter Member of Sunset Rotary Club. He is married to Lindsay Coulter Zoghby and has two daughters. They are members of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.