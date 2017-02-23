This week State Sen. Rusty Glover [R, Mobile] announced plans to run for lieutenant governor in 2018, after holding a seat in the Alabama Senate for more than a decade.

A retired educator and Mobile native, Glover was first elected in 2006 but said he plans to

Follow in the path of his District 34 predecessors Ann Bedsole and Hap Myers — ending his tenure as a Senator after three terms.

“Three terms is enough, to me. In your first, you’re really learning what’s going on, and then the next two you can actually get some things done,” Glover told Lagniappe. “I wish more of them would take that route of two terms and leave.”

In Alabama, the lieutenant governor runs on a separate ticket from the governor, serving as the president and presiding officer of the Senate.

If elected, Glover said he’d focus on “accountability and transparency in state government” as well as “bringing good-paying jobs to the state.” He also said he’d be “very prudent” with any funding he oversaw, especially with regard to legislative travel on the taxpayers’ dime.

“There’s been a fuss over legislators going on long trips, which are sometimes needed and other times not. I’m going to be very diligent in looking over this carefully before I approve anything,” he said. “In 14 years, I didn’t go on any trips paid for by the citizens of Alabama. I only went on three anyway, and I paid for them myself.”

Glover has spent a 14-year legislative career working in the Mobile County legislative delegation, first as a Representative of the 102nd House District and then as a three-term Senator — positions he said have allowed him to work alongside legislators from both political parties.

“I think Republicans and Democrats can look at me, in my 14 years, as being a fair and honest person,” Glover said. “We’ve seen a couple of disputes with lieutenant governors in the past, but overall, I think both sides have done very well in being fair, and the ones that know me understand that I will be fair as well.”

The qualifying for next year’s primaries hasn’t officially started yet, and so far, Glover is the only GOP candidate who’s thrown their name in for consideration. If elected, Glover would be the third lieutenant governor from Mobile in recent history — following former State Sen. Steve Windham and former Gov. Don Siegelman.

Though the office previously carried a bit more weight, a Senate Democratic majority in 1998 transferred a lot of the power behind position to the President Pro Tempore — a position currently held by Sen. Del Marsh.

Today, Alabama’s lieutenant governor only votes in the event of a tie and focuses primarily on maintaining order and settling disputes over Senate rules and proper procedure.