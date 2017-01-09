David Goodman, who works with the field operations division in the city’s second precinct, was named the Mobile Police Department’s Officer of the Month for December 2016 this week.

According to the department, Goodman has worked 15 years as a patrolman and is now being

recognized for his instrumental role in solving several recent cases.

On Dec. 9, 2016, Goodman responded to an attempted burglary on Wagon Tongue Drive, where he was able to gather information from various witnesses that led him and other investigators to a nearby home the suspect had fled to.

At the residence, two subjects were arrested in connection to the burglary and a third suspect was found with a Tech-9 pistol that connected him to numerous other robberies. Further investigation into their criminal activities helped Goodman identify the suspects involved in burglaries reported at the Windsor Place, Yester Oaks and Sandpiper apartments complexes.

On Dec. 15, 2016, while on a non-priority call, Goodman heard over the radio that a suspect was attempting to cash a forged check at a Regions Bank location on Government Boulevard. Being near the location, Goodman responded and detained the suspect, who was later arrested.

According to his supervisor, Goodman exhibits “good instincts and endeavors to solve cases rather than just respond to the calls assigned and writing a report.” Department heads also said Goodman “routinely goes above and beyond the call for service.”

In December, Goodman responded to 64 calls and 39 backings, made eight felony and four misdemeanor arrests and wrote eight traffic tickets.

The Mobile Police Department will honor Goodman at the Officer of the Month Luncheon held at the Azalea Golf Course Club on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at noon. The monthly luncheon, as always, is sponsored by the Midtown Optimist Club.