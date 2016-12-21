A domestic disturbance call quickly became a shootout for two Saraland Police officers after a now-deceased suspect opened fire on them Wednesday morning, critically wounding one.

According to Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, Officer Jackie Tucker sustained a single gunshot wound to the head after 27-year-old Matthew Blake Richardson opened the door and immediately began firing on the responding officers.

Rich said Tucker and her Partner were responding to a “911 hangup call” that had come in from a home on Martha Alleyn Drive that police have reportedly been “called out to the on a number of caissons” for domestic-related incidents.

“We had no reason to believe that the deceased suspect would come out shooting, and [Officer Tucker’s] partner really took some heroic actions to get her out of harm’s way after she’d been shot,” Rich said. “He drug her to safety behind the patrol car and returned fire. We saw some very diligent police work and that’s one of the reasons Officer Tucker can hopefully survive this.”

According to Rich, Tucker’s partner — whose name has not been released to the public — returned fire on Richardson who was struck and killed. Tucker was transported by helicopter to the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile, where Rich said she is listed in “critical but stable” condition.

Rich told reporters Wednesday afternoon that Richardson has previous arrests in Mobile County for possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication as well as a “number of municipal violations” within the city of Saraland.

Local law enforcement officers from all over have already made a showing of support for Tucker, whose husband is also a police officer with the city of Mobile.

“To have two law enforcement officers in the same family and then to have one get the call that his wife was shot while on duty is truly horrific,” Rich added. “These officers were just doing their job. They put their lives on the line every day, and they risk what’s happened to officer Tucker today, who was just doing her job.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the investigation into the incident, but with the suspect deceased, Rich said most of the investigation would focus on the officer’s use of deadly force when responding to Richardson’s attack.

By Wednesday afternoon, the story had been picked up by multiple national news outlets.