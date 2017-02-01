Band: Dylan LeBlanc, The Pollies

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.

Venue: Callaghan’s Irish Social Club, 916 Charleston St., www.callaghansirishsocialclub.com

Tickets: $25 (limited number), available at Callaghan’s

Over the years, Callaghan’s has introduced its patrons to many bands that have become local favorites. This weekend two such favorites return to the OGD for a full night of great music as Alabama-based label Single Lock Records presents Dylan LeBlanc and The Pollies.

LeBlanc will regale his Azalea City fans with cuts from his album “Cautionary Tale.” This debut has earned LeBlanc praise from both the public and critics. The collection of songs are a heartfelt musical testament brimming with honesty and emotion.

The Pollies’ homegrown alt. rock is noteworthy for its ethereal quality. The band’s debut album “Not Here” is filled with beautifully dreamy anthems. Equal parts of quality song composition and studio production make “Not Here” a shining example of Alabama’s alt. rock scene.

The Pollies’ tour with LeBlanc has featured some onstage collaboration, and the Callaghan’s show should be no different.