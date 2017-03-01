A Foley homeowner shot and killed a man whom police said broke in with an axe Tuesday night.

Police identified the dead man as Sedrick D. Jemison, 20, of Foley.

The incident occurred at Chestnut Drive, where both the home and and a business office for Elite Marine are located. Elite Marine is on HIghway 59.

The homeowner told police he was awakened by a loud crash about 8:15 p.m. He saw a pick axe coming through his bedroom door, followed by a man wearing a black bandanna on his face. The man charged toward the homeowner, who fired his pistol.

Police said no charges were filed against the homeowner, who was not identified. Police said the case appeared to be self-defense.