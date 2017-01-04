Band: Honey Island Swamp Band

Date: Friday, Jan. 6, with doors at 8 p.m.

Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., www.soulkitchenmobile.com

Tickets: $10 advance/$12 day of show, available at venue, its website or by calling 1-866-468-7630

Hurricane Katrina forced many New Orleans residents to relocate. After escaping to San Francisco, fate brought together the musicians who would become Honey Island Swamp Band. As the band waited to return to the Big Easy, they began to shape their “Bayou Americana” sound through weekly gigs at John Lee Hooker’s Boom Boom Room.

When they returned home, Honey Island’s versatile Americana rock made the band a regional favorite with a dedicated fanbase. Now the band celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new album, “Demolition Day.”

Produced by Luther Dickinson (North Mississippi All-Stars), “Demolition Day” marks a decade-long evolution in the band’s sound. The release expertly mixes classic blues, Americana, Big Easy funk and heavy roots rock. While it represents the band’s growth, the album still nods to the past with tracks such as “Katie” and “Say It Isn’t True.” The Honey Island Swamp Band’s Soul Kitchen show should be a jam-filled evening.