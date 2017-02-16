The City of Mobile is changing its hours for the customer interface that oversees planning, zoning, inspections, permitting and engineering.

Starting on Monday, February 20, the windows located on the third floor of Government Plaza will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. On Wednesday, the windows will remain open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The windows will be closed the entire day for additional training on Wednesday, March 1.

The Build Mobile staff will utilize the time when the windows are closed for software training, data entry and updating major processes. The end result will be a new and improved permitting application process that will provide customers with more accessibility and transparency.

“Please pardon our progress as our Build Mobile team huddles to create a more streamlined process,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “These changes will make doing business in the City of Mobile more modernized and efficient with the release of new development tools.”