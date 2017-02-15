Band: Yes

Date: Friday, Feb. 17, at 8 p.m.

Venue: IP Casino, Resort & Spa, 850 Bayview Ave. (Biloxi), www.ipbiloxi.com

Tickets: $64-$282, available through Ticketmaster

Yes emerged during the United Kingdom’s psychedelic ‘60s to become one of prog rock’s most recognized bands. After three releases, Yes found success stateside with its breakout “The Yes Album.” Next, Yes brought prog rock into the mainstream with the success of “Fragile,” with its seminal hit “Roundabout,” which still enjoys mainstream airplay around the world.

Yes once again popped into the mainstream in 1983, when “Owner of a Lonely Heart” hit number one on U.S. charts.

The band will travel to Cleveland, Ohio, in April to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Until then, Yes is on the road with its “album series” tour, in which fans get to hear Yes perform its “Drama” and “Tales from Topographic Oceans” albums in their entirety. The Biloxi show should be the ultimate experience for the group’s followers.