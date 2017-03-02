Come fly away with the new issue of Lagniappe, where we take a look at the controversy between the Mayor Karin Wilson and the Fairhope Airport Authority. Although the city council didn’t approve, Wilson attempted to reclaim land purchased by the authority which comprises 21 percent of the city’s debt service. Meanwhile, a local blogger has raised concerns about a hangar bid that was awarded to a board member, and the board responded by hiring an attorney to investigate the blogger. In Bay Briefs, we have the story of a man who ate a “defective chicken pot pie” at a local O’Charley’s and was awarded $1.6 million judgement from a jury. We also explain how the city of Mobile is going to hold utilities accountable for digging holes in the street. Meanwhile, back in Fairhope, the city council held a special meeting to enact a hiring freeze after Mayor Karin Wilson fired two well-regarded employees. In commentary, we touch upon supporting local journalism and motherly advice from one city to another. Our cuisine editor confesses what he’ll be giving up for Lent, arts previews the Mobile Symphony Orchestra’s “American Masters of Film,” and music chats with local punk group A Sunday Fire and sports profiles the University of Mobile’s new cheerleading squad. Don’t miss Boozie’s Mardi Gras roundup! The March 2-8 issue of Lagniappe is online and on stands now!
