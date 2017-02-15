It’s the most wonderful time of year! It’s officially Mardi Gras in the Port City. The first parade hit the streets and there’s nothing stopping the good times from rolling now. Well, there are a few things that could stop us, but hopefully Mother Nature plays nice and everyone behaves themselves. Well, OK, maybe not the behaving yourself part, because what fun would that be?

So grab those party pants and get ready for the boom boom. This week’s gossip will have you craving more beads, beer and Boozie!

Not so sneaky …

Speaking of Mardi Gras fun and misbehaving, this past Friday night Boozie and friends went downtown to catch a parade. Being good parade goers, we made sure we had plenty of beer to last the whole parade. Well, a few kids (maybe 13-year-olds, I’m really bad with judging ages) happened to notice we had said stash of suds … and those knuckleheads started scheming to steal it!

I noticed their plan right off the bat, and also realized this is how I always got caught — kids aren’t as sneaky as they think they are. The boys emptied their drink cups and put them right next to the supply of beer, then made a few laps. Once the parade started, they couldn’t resist catching throws, but when the bands came by they put their plan into action.

After asking each other which beer and who, they decided the tallest would be best for the job. He got close enough to nab a beer and make off with it, but then dad shows up to stand in the back of the crowd with them. Not this time, boys! Even if they had the chance to take one, Boozie would have chased them down. No one is taking my beer and getting away with it, especially not a 13-year-old! I told y’all, I am always watching.

All hail

It’s going to be a long Mardi Gras if my spies are going to be this slow getting me info. Anyway, here is the recap of the Order of Osiris ball last weekend. But at least this scoop was worth the wait. Sounds like another fab Osiris!

Once again Osiris took the stage at the Convention Center and this year they did not disappoint. Queen Kimmie and Queen Barclay reigned over the “Treasures of the Caribbean Ball” and the costumes were breathtaking. The order’s three emblems — Osiris, Isis and Horus — came out after the Queens and then it was time for the costumes.

The ball opened with Carnival Fantasy, complete with a lipsynching captain, a bartender, a cruise director and a glamorous showgirl. Once the crowds started catching jello shots I knew we were in for a fun night of frolic! From the Carnival cruise to a mermaid in a clamshell, to two Bermuda Triangle pilots standing in front of the most glittered prop I have ever seen, the show kept on and on being amazing. The Caribbean jerk chicken was one of my very favorite foods of the evening. If I had to put my glitter-covered finger on one particular costume that was exquisite, though, I would have to say my hat would be tipped toward the Bird of Paradise.

The tableau was topped off by the crowning of Queen Angela and Queen Tracy, who made a stunning first walk around the area in what appeared to be a Greek chariot! Congratulations to Osiris for another job well done and congratulations to Queen Angela and Queen Tracy who I know will have a beautiful reign! I can’t wait to see what you have in store for us for next year!

Ball of Joy

If you are going to attend one Mardi Gras ball, I would suggest Joy of Life Mardi Gras Ball benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. My spy who attended the ball this past Saturday night said it is always so much fun, and it’s also great knowing you are helping others. Not to mention the food is good, too.

The theme of this year’s ball was “There’s No Place Like St. Jude.” Going with the theme, Playhouse in the Park’s “Wizard of Oz” characters made a special appearance. What makes the Joy of Life ball so special — besides the fact that they are raising money for St. Jude — is that kids are in attendance and St. Jude patients are crowned king and queen of the ball.

This year Lindsey Crawley was crowned queen and Jacob Simons was crowned king. That’s not all: Artist Melissa Munger was there doing a live painting that was later auctioned off. The couple that bought the painting got to be painted in too! Boozie loves a good, heartwarming Mardi Gras ball. (We all know how most balls go …)

Spotted

With all the Mardi Gras buzz going on, there were also reports of Dolph Lundgren being spotted downtown! Dolph is best known for playing Ivan Drago in the 1985 film “Rocky IV.” It has been speculated he’s in town filming the movie “Black Water.” With a release date of sometime in 2018, Boozie is willing to bet this won’t be the last we see of him! Just please stay away from Apollo Creed, Dolph. That’s all we ask.

Well, kids, that’s all I’ve got this week. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous or just some plain ol’ beer lovin’, I will be there. Ciao!