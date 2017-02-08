Band: The Living Deads, Satan & the Sunbeams, Culte de Luxe

Date: Sunday, Feb. 12, at 9 p.m.

Venue: The Blind Mule, 57 N. Claiborne St., 251-694-6853

Tickets: Call for more info

The Blind Mule is bringing a furious lineup of musical entertainment that should equal, if not surpass, the Mardi Gras madness on the streets.

The Living Deads return to Mobile with a vengeance, this time bringing South Louisiana’s Culte de Luxe with them. The Living Deads made instant fans with their raging punkabilly during their last stop in the Azalea City. When members Symphony Tidwell (upright bass/vocals) and Randee McKnight (drums/vocals) take the stage with whatever guitarist they’ve kidnapped, their undeniable artistic chemistry accents a punk sound that is both Southern fried and adrenalized.

Satan & the Sunbeams will be lending local support to the out-of-town guests and are no strangers to the Mule’s stage. The band will be regaling the crowd with songs from their three-track “Sunbeams” EP. Judging from this release, those unfamiliar with the band’s sound can expect a serving of catchy, melodic rock that leans far into the world of punk.