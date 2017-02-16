Police have charged a Chickasaw man with two rapes reported in the Mobile area, one of which was reportedly committed by a man the victim had just met near downtown Mobile last August.

Mobile Police officers arrested 47-year-old Roger Lee McCreary on Feb. 12, charging him in connection with sexual assaults reported last week at the Salvation Army on Dauphin Street and another reported near Fort Conde in August 2016.

According to the MPD, that incident occurred on Aug. 25, after a female victim allegedly met McCreary — who identified himself to her as “Silk” — in the area near Fort Conde on South Royal Street. Police say the pair were walking by Fort Conde when “Silk armed himself with a knife and forced [the victim] into unwanted sexual contact.”

The more recent incident occurred last Friday, Feb. 10. Police say in that case, another female victim reported that after she was offered a place to stay by a man she did know, he led her to an abandoned house near the intersection of Conti Street and Washington Avenue where he forced her into unwanted sexual contact.

The victims in each case were transported to local hospitals for sexual assault examinations immediately following their assaults.

Through a subsequent investigation, McCreary was identified as a possible suspect in both sexual cases, though MPD officials haven’t disclosed evidence explaining the connection at this time. McCreary was located, interviewed, arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree rape earlier this week.

According to records kept by the Mobile County Metro Jail, McCreary has a local criminal record that stretches back nearly 30 years including multiple charges of public intoxication, harassment, domestic violence, assault and burglary.