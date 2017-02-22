SUBMITTED — A Rabun grandfather is charged with killing his son during an argument over the son’s treatment of his 12-year-old daughter, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Hubbard Junior Hall was arrested for murder and was being held Wednesday at the Baldwin County Corrections Center. His son, Mark Hall, 41, was pronounced dead on arrival Tuesday night at USA Medical Center.

According to a news release, Mark Hall, the child’s mother and the girl went to a softball game in Mobile Tuesday. On the way home, Hall received a phone call “in which he was given information about his daughter that caused him to begin to strike her.” This continued until they reached his parents house on Van Harville Road in the Rabun community.

Mark Hall lived in a residence behind his parents’ house. When he announced his intention of taking his daughter to his home, his father objected and the two began to argue. During the confrontation, according to the news release, Hubbard Hall shot his son once in the left side with a .25-caliber handgun.

The sheriff’s office said Hubbard Hall, 64, was being held without bond, but jail records show the bond is $50,000.