Using a recent neighborhood skirmish as a catalyst, Robert Martin has announced his intention to run for Mobile City Council District 4 against incumbent John Williams.

Martin, a resident of the Wildwood subdivision, said he disagreed with Williams’ actions in helping Regency Oaks residents limit access to a public street, which connected the two neighborhoods. Blocking off the intersection negatively impacted him, as his daughter lived on the other side of the barricades. Martin added he was upset over Williams’ treatment of Fox 10 News reporter Renee Dials over the issue.

“I thought about it of and on, but never got motivated until now,” he said.

The issue, which came to a head in September, started when Williams asked Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration to place parade barricades across the intersection of Regency Oaks Drive and Andover Boulevard. Residents of Regency Oaks cited traffic and safety concerns as reasons for the request.

Neighbors in the Wildwood and Malibar Heights subdivisions said closing off the public intersection would prevent them from exiting their neighborhoods safely. The barricades have since been removed and the Mobile Police Department has conducted a traffic study in the area.

Martin, who is a supporter of Stimpson, said the issue with the street closure was the main reason he decided to run against Williams. Over the last few months, Martin said he’s been following council more closely.

Williams said he’s aware of Martin’s intention.

“The process is what it is,” Williams said. “Every time you make a decision — this time it was a request on behalf of Regency Oaks residents ….”

Williams said he plans to run his campaign on his record.

“I trust the people of District 4 will find my record stronger than it was four years ago,” he said.