The City of Mobile is the first city in America to adopt a hurricane home protection program through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity and the State of Alabama.

Partners from Habitat for Humanity will assess the home’s stability during hurricanes. Following the assessment, they will make the necessary repairs, and if needed, provide a new roof for the house.

An online application will open soon for citizens to apply to have their home assessed. They will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

Not only does a new roof protect the home in times of disaster, but it also helps the homeowner receive discounts on insurance rates.

“This program will tremendously impact the lives of Mobillians,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “In times of disaster, we all want to have the peace of mind that we can find shelter in our own homes. This program helps citizens properly secure their home, so they can remain safe during tropical storms.”