The Mobile Housing Board of Commissioners on Wednesday named an interim leader for the authority, as former Executive Director Dwayne Vaughn will leave a month earlier than expected.

After a somewhat brief executive session, the board unanimously picked Senior Vice President and CFO Lori Shackelford as interim executive director.

Board Chairwoman Kimberly Pettway said Shackelford was chosen because she worked closely with Vaughn, is respected by the employees and has a “long-term history” with the authority.

“She’s the perfect fit,” Pettway said.

When he announced his resignation earlier this month, Vaughn told commissioners he would serve as executive director until Feb. 28. Pettway mentioned following Wednesday’s meeting that Vaughn would serve until the end of January. When asked the reason for the change, Pettway said there was no reason from the board’s perspective.

When asked why he decided to leave early, Vaughn couldn’t give a date and said he would serve at the pleasure of the board.

In other business, Vaughn told commissioners that officials with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development would be in Mobile next week to tour some of the housing complexes. During his last executive director’s report, Vaughn told commissioners that closing for the Downtown Renaissance properties under the Rental Assistance Demonstration program would be delayed until at least March.

The closing would be the first step in a portfolio-wide conversion to RAD for the authority. RAD, which converts public housing to Section 8, means the authority would be guaranteed steady funding at 2014 levels, regardless of changes to HUD funding. The program, which allows private partners to get involved in public housing, could threaten employment levels at MHB.