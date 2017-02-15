THUR. FEB 16

Bluegill— Brandon White Duo

Blues Tavern— Doobious, 8:30p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

Fairhope Brewing— Bluegrass Jam

Felix’s— Al and Cathy

Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 1p// Dualing Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Logan Spicer, 9:15p

Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p

Manci’s— Ross Newell, 7p

McSharry’s— Lite Traveler’s, 7:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Phil and Foster, 8p

Satori Coffee House— Will Johnson

Wind Creek Casino— Michael Stacey Band, 8p

FRI. FEB 17

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Dennis Miller, 8p

Big Beach Brewing— Roger Stick, 6:30p

Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p// Lee Yankie Trio, 6p

Blues Tavern— Johnny No, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— 3HG, 10p

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell, 2p// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p/// David Nix, 6p//// Rhythm Intervention, 10p//// Smoky Otis Trio, 10:15p

Golden Nugget— Tony Orlando, 8p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9p

IP Casino— Yes: In Concert, 8p

Listening Room— Johnny and the Loveseats, 8p

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Bayou Rhythm, 8p

Manci’s— Chris Powell, 7:30p

McSharry’s— DJ Tiger, 10p

The Merry Widow— Shaheed and DJ Supreme// Andy Frasco and The U.N., 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Memories

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Cary Laine

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Christina Christian Duo, 8p

O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p

The Old Mill— Identity Crisis, 9p

Soul Kitchen— Glowrage ft. Caked Up, 9:30p

Wind Creek Casino— Style, 9p

SAT. FEB 18

Big Beach Brewing— The Porch Ninjas, 6:30p

Bluegill— Brent Loper, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p

Blues Tavern— Tangerine Station, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p

Callaghan’s— Phil and Walon

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— Big Muddy, 1p// J. Hawkins Trio, 2p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Johnny Barbati Trio, 6p//// Brian Hill Band, 10p//// Davis Nix, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9p

Hard Rock (Live) — Foreigner, 8p

Listening Room— Della Memoria Record Release party, 8p

Lulu’s— Vicky Bailey Duo, 5p

Manci’s— Rebecca Barry, 7:30p

McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Brandon White

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 8p

Saenger— ZZ Top, 8p

Soul Kitchen— Jamestown Revival, Smooth Hound Smith, Cody Huggins, 9p

Top of the Bay— The Modern Eldorados

Wind Creek Casino— Style, 9p

SUN. FEB 19

Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p// Yeah Probably, 6p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p

Callaghan’s— Colin Lake

Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin

Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell & Darrel Roberts, 12p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Webb Dalton Band, 2p//// Al & Cathy, 8:30p

Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Albert Simpson, Jimmy Lumpkin, Lee Yankie, Corky Hughes, 2p

Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p

Manci’s— Eric Erdman, 6:30p

McSharry’s— Trad Irish Session, 6:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lee Yankie Duo, 8p

MON. FEB 20

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Bling Dog Mike, 6p

Felix’s— David Chastang

Flora Bama— Ken Kambert, 12p// Caty Pace, 4p/// Petty and Pace, 8p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Rock Bottom Duo, 8p

TUE. FEB 21

Alchemy— Mardi Gras Mingle, 5:30p

Bluegill— Shea White

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p

Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 12p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Zachery Diedrich & Kelly McKee, 8:30p

The Hot Spot — Brent Burns, 5p

Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford and Kent Karcher

WED. FEB 22

Bluegill— Les Hall

Blues Tavern— Doobious, 8p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster

The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p

Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo

Flora Bama— Lucinda & Michael, 11a// Neil Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathon Newton, 7p

Lulu’s— Mardi Grass Ball, 7p

The Merry Widow— Merry Market, 6p

Shipp’s Harbour— Brent Burns, 5p