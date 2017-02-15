THUR. FEB 16
Bluegill— Brandon White Duo
Blues Tavern— Doobious, 8:30p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
Fairhope Brewing— Bluegrass Jam
Felix’s— Al and Cathy
Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 1p// Dualing Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Logan Spicer, 9:15p
Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p
Manci’s— Ross Newell, 7p
McSharry’s— Lite Traveler’s, 7:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Phil and Foster, 8p
Satori Coffee House— Will Johnson
Wind Creek Casino— Michael Stacey Band, 8p
FRI. FEB 17
All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p
Beau Rivage— Dennis Miller, 8p
Big Beach Brewing— Roger Stick, 6:30p
Bluegill— Jamie Adamson, 12p// Lee Yankie Trio, 6p
Blues Tavern— Johnny No, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— 3HG, 10p
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell, 2p// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p/// David Nix, 6p//// Rhythm Intervention, 10p//// Smoky Otis Trio, 10:15p
Golden Nugget— Tony Orlando, 8p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9p
IP Casino— Yes: In Concert, 8p
Listening Room— Johnny and the Loveseats, 8p
Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Bayou Rhythm, 8p
Manci’s— Chris Powell, 7:30p
McSharry’s— DJ Tiger, 10p
The Merry Widow— Shaheed and DJ Supreme// Andy Frasco and The U.N., 9p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — The Memories
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Cary Laine
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Christina Christian Duo, 8p
O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p
The Old Mill— Identity Crisis, 9p
Soul Kitchen— Glowrage ft. Caked Up, 9:30p
Wind Creek Casino— Style, 9p
SAT. FEB 18
Big Beach Brewing— The Porch Ninjas, 6:30p
Bluegill— Brent Loper, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Tangerine Station, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil and Walon
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— Big Muddy, 1p// J. Hawkins Trio, 2p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Johnny Barbati Trio, 6p//// Brian Hill Band, 10p//// Davis Nix, 10:15p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Contraflow, 9p
Hard Rock (Live) — Foreigner, 8p
Listening Room— Della Memoria Record Release party, 8p
Lulu’s— Vicky Bailey Duo, 5p
Manci’s— Rebecca Barry, 7:30p
McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Brandon White
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 8p
Saenger— ZZ Top, 8p
Soul Kitchen— Jamestown Revival, Smooth Hound Smith, Cody Huggins, 9p
Top of the Bay— The Modern Eldorados
Wind Creek Casino— Style, 9p
SUN. FEB 19
Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p// Yeah Probably, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p
Callaghan’s— Colin Lake
Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin
Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell & Darrel Roberts, 12p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Webb Dalton Band, 2p//// Al & Cathy, 8:30p
Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Albert Simpson, Jimmy Lumpkin, Lee Yankie, Corky Hughes, 2p
Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p
Manci’s— Eric Erdman, 6:30p
McSharry’s— Trad Irish Session, 6:30p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lee Yankie Duo, 8p
MON. FEB 20
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Bling Dog Mike, 6p
Felix’s— David Chastang
Flora Bama— Ken Kambert, 12p// Caty Pace, 4p/// Petty and Pace, 8p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Rock Bottom Duo, 8p
TUE. FEB 21
Alchemy— Mardi Gras Mingle, 5:30p
Bluegill— Shea White
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p
Butch Cassidy’s— Jerry Powell
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka
Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 12p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Zachery Diedrich & Kelly McKee, 8:30p
The Hot Spot — Brent Burns, 5p
Lulu’s— Jimmy Lumpkin, 5p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford and Kent Karcher
WED. FEB 22
Bluegill— Les Hall
Blues Tavern— Doobious, 8p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster
The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p
Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo
Flora Bama— Lucinda & Michael, 11a// Neil Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathon Newton, 7p
Lulu’s— Mardi Grass Ball, 7p
The Merry Widow— Merry Market, 6p
Shipp’s Harbour— Brent Burns, 5p