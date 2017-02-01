THUR. FEB 2
Bluegill— Shea White
Blues Tavern— Halfway Show and Band, 8:30p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil Proctor
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— Donnie Mathis, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury and Mel Knapp, 5p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 9:15p
Listening Room— Johnny Barbato and The Lucky Dogs
Manci’s— Brittany Bell, 7p
Wind Creek Casino— Rexton Lee, 8p
FRI. FEB 3
All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p
Beau Rivage— Billy Crystal, 8p
Big Beach Brewing— Brittany Bell, 6p
Bluegill— Cary Laine, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Smokin Toasters, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Shifting Tracks, 10p
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— Lea Anne Creswell & Darrel Roberts, 2p// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p/// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Hung Jury, 10p//// Mario Mena Band, 10:15p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Joel Cooper Rock Show, 9p
IP Casino— Creedence Clearwater Revisited, 8p
Listening Room— Lisa P Mills
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Marty McIntosh, 8p
Manci’s— Eric Erdman
The Merry Widow— Audible Hustle presents: The Spectacular Vernacular Tour GFX, 9p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — 5:50 Express
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Shelby Brown
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Adam Holt Duo, 6:30p
O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p
Wind Creek Casino— Rexton Lee, 9p
SAT. FEB 4
Big Beach Brewing— Broken Down Car, 6p
Bluegill— Bobby Butchka, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p
Blues Tavern— Big Al and the Heavyweights, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, 6p
Callaghan’s— Dylan LeBlanc
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Fairhope Brewing— Modern Eldorados, 7p
Felix’s— Three Bean Soup
Flora Bama— Hung Jury, 12p// Big Muddy, 1p/// Jay Hawkins Trio, 2p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Johnny B Trio, 6p//// Mario Mena, 10p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Joel Cooper Rock Show, 9p
IP Casino— Chrisette Michele, 8p
Listening Room— Grayson Capps with Corky Hughes
Lulu’s— Grits-N-Pieces, 5p
Manci’s— Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival, 8p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — The Poarch Ninjas
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Chad Parker Duo, 6:30p
Soul Kitchen— Curren$y, Twist Up, Nu Nation, Dee Villain, Rello, 10p
Wind Creek Casino— Rexton Lee, 9p
SUN. FEB 5
Bluegill— David Chastang, 12p
Felix’s— Brandon Bailey
Flora Bama— Songs of Rusty, 12:30p// Alabama Lighting, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p
Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Corky Hughes, Jon Cook, Molly Thomas, Rick Whaley, Robbie Fleming, Jamie Adamdon, 2p
Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p
MON. FEB 6
Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo
Flora Bama— Founders and Friends ft. Ken Lambert, 12p// Cathy Pace, 4p/// Petty and Pace, 8p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p
WED. FEB 8
Bluegill— Ross Newell
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster
The Cove (Gulf Shores)— Ron, Bert and Marvin, 5p
Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo
Flora Bama— Tophay & Jackie, 11a// Neil Dover, 3p/// BAT, 5p//// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newtown, 7p
Listening Room— Stories and songs featuring Emily Stuckey Laurie, Anne Armour and Gabe Willis
Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p
The Merry Widow— Andy Frasco & The UN., Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival, 8p