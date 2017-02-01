THUR. FEB 2

Bluegill— Shea White

Blues Tavern— Halfway Show and Band, 8:30p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Callaghan’s— Phil Proctor

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— Donnie Mathis, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury and Mel Knapp, 5p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 9:15p

Listening Room— Johnny Barbato and The Lucky Dogs

Manci’s— Brittany Bell, 7p

Wind Creek Casino— Rexton Lee, 8p

FRI. FEB 3

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Billy Crystal, 8p

Big Beach Brewing— Brittany Bell, 6p

Bluegill— Cary Laine, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p

Blues Tavern— Smokin Toasters, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Shifting Tracks, 10p

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— Lea Anne Creswell & Darrel Roberts, 2p// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p/// Perdido Brothers, 6p//// Hung Jury, 10p//// Mario Mena Band, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Joel Cooper Rock Show, 9p

IP Casino— Creedence Clearwater Revisited, 8p

Listening Room— Lisa P Mills

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Marty McIntosh, 8p

Manci’s— Eric Erdman

The Merry Widow— Audible Hustle presents: The Spectacular Vernacular Tour GFX, 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — 5:50 Express

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Shelby Brown

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Adam Holt Duo, 6:30p

O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p

Wind Creek Casino— Rexton Lee, 9p

SAT. FEB 4

Big Beach Brewing— Broken Down Car, 6p

Bluegill— Bobby Butchka, 12p// Fat Lincoln, 6p

Blues Tavern— Big Al and the Heavyweights, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike and the Howlers, 6p

Callaghan’s— Dylan LeBlanc

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Fairhope Brewing— Modern Eldorados, 7p

Felix’s— Three Bean Soup

Flora Bama— Hung Jury, 12p// Big Muddy, 1p/// Jay Hawkins Trio, 2p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Johnny B Trio, 6p//// Mario Mena, 10p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Joel Cooper Rock Show, 9p

IP Casino— Chrisette Michele, 8p

Listening Room— Grayson Capps with Corky Hughes

Lulu’s— Grits-N-Pieces, 5p

Manci’s— Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival, 8p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — The Poarch Ninjas

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Chad Parker Duo, 6:30p

Soul Kitchen— Curren$y, Twist Up, Nu Nation, Dee Villain, Rello, 10p

Wind Creek Casino— Rexton Lee, 9p

SUN. FEB 5

Bluegill— David Chastang, 12p

Felix’s— Brandon Bailey

Flora Bama— Songs of Rusty, 12:30p// Alabama Lighting, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p

Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Corky Hughes, Jon Cook, Molly Thomas, Rick Whaley, Robbie Fleming, Jamie Adamdon, 2p

Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p

MON. FEB 6

Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo

Flora Bama— Founders and Friends ft. Ken Lambert, 12p// Cathy Pace, 4p/// Petty and Pace, 8p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

WED. FEB 8

Bluegill— Ross Newell

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster

The Cove (Gulf Shores)— Ron, Bert and Marvin, 5p

Felix’s— Matt Bush Duo

Flora Bama— Tophay & Jackie, 11a// Neil Dover, 3p/// BAT, 5p//// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newtown, 7p

Listening Room— Stories and songs featuring Emily Stuckey Laurie, Anne Armour and Gabe Willis

Lulu’s— Justin Yawn, 5p

The Merry Widow— Andy Frasco & The UN., Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival, 8p