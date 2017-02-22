THUR. FEB. 23

Bluegill— Johnny Barbato Duo

Blues Tavern— McNab Trio, 8:30p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Bone and Barrel— Adam Holt, 7p

Callaghan’s— Chris Powell

Felix’s— Soulshine

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, Chris Newbury, John Joiner and Mel Knapp, 5p//// Wes Loper, 9:15p

Listening Room— Noelle Tannen

Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p

Manci’s— Brittany Bell

McSharry’s— Rock Bottom, 7:30p

The Merry Widow— Jonathan Richman ft. Tommy Larkins, 9:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Emily Stuckey and Gabe Willis, 8p

Soul Kitchen— Zewmob & Exit 9, 9p

Wind Creek Casino— The Springs, 8p

FRI. FEB 24

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Johnny Mathis, 8p

Big Beach Brewing— Johnny No, 6:30p

Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Blind Dog Mike, 6p

Blues Tavern— Smokin’ Toasters, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Sherry Court, 10p

Felix’s— Tropic Flyer

Flora Bama— Wes Loper, 1p// J. Hawkins Duo ft. Troy Martin, 2p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Johnny Barbato Trio, 6p//// Lucinda and Michael, 7p//// Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Brian Hill Trio, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Phil Vaught, 9p

Hard Rock (Live) — The Feb Four, 8p

IP Casino— Jennifer Nettles, 8p

Lionz Den— Pearls of Trinity U.S.A, 9p

Lulu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p

Manci’s— Brittany Grimes

McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p

The Merry Widow— Elements: Hip Hop Showcase, 10:30p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Retrobution

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Lefty Collins

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Andrew and Bryan Ayers, 8p

O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p

Soul Kitchen— Riley Green, Tyler Reeve, 10p

The Steeple— Corey SMith

Wind Creek Casino— The Springs, 9p

SAT. FEB 25

Big Beach Brewing— John Hart Duo, 6:30p

Bluegill— Cary Laine, 12p// Light Travelers, 6p

Blues Tavern— Pearls of Trinity U.S.A., 9p

Callaghan’s— Phil and Walon

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p

Felix’s— Bust Duo

Flora Bama— J. Hawkins Trio, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell and Darrel Roberts, 2p//// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Al & Cathy, 6p//// Jay Williams Band, 10p//// Wes Loper, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Phil Vaught, 9p

Hard Rock (Live) — Neptunalia, 8p

Lulu’s— Albert Simpson, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Elmo and the Bluesmen, 8p

Manci’s— Ryan Balthrop

McSharry’s— DJ Carter, 10p

The Merry Widow— Jefferson Street Parade Band, 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Broken Down Car

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Harrison McInnis and Lee Yankie, 8p

Soul Kitchen— Project Mardi Gras, 10p

Top of the Bay— The Whyte Caps

Wind Creek Casino— The Springs, 9p

SUN. FEB 26

Bluegill— Lee Yankie, 12p// Multi N Funk, 6p

Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow, 8p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p

Callaghan’s— Grayson Capps

Felix’s— Brandon Bailey

Flora Bama— Perdido Brothers, 4p// Jason Justice, 12:30p//// Alabama Lightning, 8:30p

Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p

Manci’s— Light Travelers

McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p

The Merry Widow— Pine Hill Haints, The Underhill Family Orchestra, Dirty Bournon River Show, 7p

Pirates Cove— Tommy Morse Band, 4p

Soul Kitchen— DJ Drama, 10p

MON. FEB 27

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Rick Whaley, 12p// Cathy Pace, 4p/// Petty & Pace with donna Slater, 8p

Listening Room— John David Anthony with Lewis Ross

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

Manci’s— Grayson Capps and Corky Hughes

The Merry Widow— Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces, 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Phil and Foster, 8p

Soul Kitchen— YFN Lucci & Friends, J Simon, ENRUN, 10p

TUE. FEB 28

Big Beach Brewing— Bayou Rhythm Band, 3p

Bluegill— Tim Kinsey

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Felix’s— Bryant Gilley

Flora Bama— Al & Cathy, 11a// T-Bone Montgomery, 12p/// Rebecca Barry & Bust, 3p//// Perdido Brothers, 4p//// Lucky Doggs, 7:30p//// Zachery Diedrich Duo, 8:30p

The Hot Spot — Brent Burns, 5p

Lulu’s— Cedryl Ballou & The Zydeco Trendsetters, 10:30a// Ronnie Presley, 5p

The Merry Widow— Daikaiju, Tony Tornado, 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Light Travelers, 1p// Anna McElroy Dui, 8p

WED. MARCH 1

Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster

Flora Bama— Tophat & Jackie, 11a// Neil Dover, 2p/// Rhonda Hart and Jonathan Newton, 6p//// Logan Spicer and Tony Ray Thompson, 10:15p

Lulu’s— Jon Cowart, 5p

Shipp’s Harbour and Grill— Brent Burns, 5p