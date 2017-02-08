THUR. FEB 9

Bluegill— Bust Duo

Blues Tavern— McNab Trio, 8:30p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Callaghan’s— Bobby Butchka

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

Felix’s— Jeri

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// BAT, 5p//// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Zachery Diedrich, 9:15p

Listening Room— Eric Erdman

Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p

Manci’s— Emily Stuckey

McSharry’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo, 7:30p

The Merry Widow— Futurebirds, The Artisanals, 8p

Soul Kitchen— Chevy Woods, 9p

Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 8p

FRI. FEB 10

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Cowboy Mouth & The Dirty Brass Band, 8p

Big Beach Brewing— Mac Walter, 6:30p

Bluegill— Cary Laine, 12p// Jeri, 6p

Blues Tavern— Jay B Elston, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Duo, 2p// BAT, 5p/// Logan Spicer and Sexual Biscuits, 5:30p//// Johnny B Trio, 6p//// Swanky Ball ft. The Tip Tops, 6p//// Whyte Caps, 10p//// Albert Simpson, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Live) — Three 37 Band, 9p

IP Casino— Joe Nichols, 8p

Listening Room— Infant Richard and the Delta Stones

Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Brandon White, 8p

Manci’s— Rock Bottom, 7p

McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Harrison McInnis Trio

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Jason Justice

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Glass Joe

O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p

Soul Kitchen— Naughty Professor, Blackwater Brass, 9:30p

Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 9p

SAT. FEB 11

Big Beach Brewing— Gulf Shores Mo’Fo’s, 6p

Bluegill— Rodger Fleshamn, 12p// Al & Cathy, 6p

Blues Tavern— Ric McNaughton Band, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p

Callaghan’s— Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet

Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p

Crooked Martini— Multin’ Funk Band, 8p

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Trio, 1p// Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 2p/// Jo Jo Prez, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s Chilln’, 6p//// Lee Yankie & Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Brian Hill Duo, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Three 37 Band, 9p

Hard Rock (Live) — Broadway Boxing

Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p

Manci’s— Phil and Waylon, 7p

McSharry’s— DJ Carter, 10p

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Edward David Anderson

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Kelcy Mae, 8p

Soul Kitchen— The Union: ft. Luzcid, 9:30p

Top of the Bay— David Chastang and the New Found

Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 9p

SUN. FEB 12

Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Ben Leininger & Friends,6p

Blues Tavern— Russell Gulley, 6p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p

Callaghan’s— The Krickets

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Songs of Rusty, 12:30p// Alabama Lighting, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p

Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Albert Simpson, Jimmy Lumpkin, Lee Yankie, Corky Hughes, 2p

Listening Room— Double Dee Jimmy Mire and Taylor Craven

Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p

Manci’s— Ryan Balthrop

McSharry’s— Trad Irish Session, 6:30p

MON. FEB 13

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p

The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p

Felix’s— Bryant Gilley

Flora Bama— Ken Lambert, 12p// Cathy Pace, 4p/// Petty and Pace, 8p

Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p

TUE. FEB 14

Bluegill— David Chastang

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p

Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p

Crooked Martini— Jonesy’s Crowned Jewelz, 8p

Fairhope Brewing— Green Drinks

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 12p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p

The Hop Spot— Brent Burns, 5p

Listening Room— Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival

Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p

WED. FEB 15

Bluegill— Ross Newell

Blues Tavern— Art & Britt, 8p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster

Felix’s— Lee Yankie

Flora Bama— Beachbilly’s, 11a// Niel Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathan Newton, 7p

Lulu’s— Jon Cowart, 5p

The Merry Widow— Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, 9p

Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p