THUR. FEB 9
Bluegill— Bust Duo
Blues Tavern— McNab Trio, 8:30p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Callaghan’s— Bobby Butchka
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
Felix’s— Jeri
Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// BAT, 5p//// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Zachery Diedrich, 9:15p
Listening Room— Eric Erdman
Lulu’s— Adam Holt, 5p
Manci’s— Emily Stuckey
McSharry’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo, 7:30p
The Merry Widow— Futurebirds, The Artisanals, 8p
Soul Kitchen— Chevy Woods, 9p
Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 8p
FRI. FEB 10
All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p
Beau Rivage— Cowboy Mouth & The Dirty Brass Band, 8p
Big Beach Brewing— Mac Walter, 6:30p
Bluegill— Cary Laine, 12p// Jeri, 6p
Blues Tavern— Jay B Elston, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Delta Smoke, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Duo, 2p// BAT, 5p/// Logan Spicer and Sexual Biscuits, 5:30p//// Johnny B Trio, 6p//// Swanky Ball ft. The Tip Tops, 6p//// Whyte Caps, 10p//// Albert Simpson, 10:15p
Hard Rock (Live) — Three 37 Band, 9p
IP Casino— Joe Nichols, 8p
Listening Room— Infant Richard and the Delta Stones
Lulu’s— Lefty Collins, 5p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Brandon White, 8p
Manci’s— Rock Bottom, 7p
McSharry’s— DJ Chi, 10p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Harrison McInnis Trio
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Jason Justice
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Glass Joe
O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p
Soul Kitchen— Naughty Professor, Blackwater Brass, 9:30p
Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 9p
SAT. FEB 11
Big Beach Brewing— Gulf Shores Mo’Fo’s, 6p
Bluegill— Rodger Fleshamn, 12p// Al & Cathy, 6p
Blues Tavern— Ric McNaughton Band, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Adam Holt, 6p
Callaghan’s— Paw Paw’s Medicine Cabinet
Cockeyed Charlie’s— DJ Chill, 10p
Crooked Martini— Multin’ Funk Band, 8p
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Trio, 1p// Lea Anne Creswell Trio, 2p/// Jo Jo Prez, 5:30p//// Jezebel’s Chilln’, 6p//// Lee Yankie & Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Brian Hill Duo, 10:15p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Three 37 Band, 9p
Hard Rock (Live) — Broadway Boxing
Lulu’s— Light Travelers, 5p
Manci’s— Phil and Waylon, 7p
McSharry’s— DJ Carter, 10p
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — Edward David Anderson
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Kelcy Mae, 8p
Soul Kitchen— The Union: ft. Luzcid, 9:30p
Top of the Bay— David Chastang and the New Found
Wind Creek Casino— Platinum Café, 9p
SUN. FEB 12
Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Ben Leininger & Friends,6p
Blues Tavern— Russell Gulley, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p
Callaghan’s— The Krickets
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka
Flora Bama— Songs of Rusty, 12:30p// Alabama Lighting, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p
Frog Pond— Grayson Capps, Albert Simpson, Jimmy Lumpkin, Lee Yankie, Corky Hughes, 2p
Listening Room— Double Dee Jimmy Mire and Taylor Craven
Lulu’s— Greg Brown, 5p
Manci’s— Ryan Balthrop
McSharry’s— Trad Irish Session, 6:30p
MON. FEB 13
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p
The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p
Felix’s— Bryant Gilley
Flora Bama— Ken Lambert, 12p// Cathy Pace, 4p/// Petty and Pace, 8p
Lulu’s— Brent Burns, 5p
TUE. FEB 14
Bluegill— David Chastang
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p
Butch Cassidy’s— Chris Powell
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
The Cove— Ron, Bert & Marvin, 6p
Crooked Martini— Jonesy’s Crowned Jewelz, 8p
Fairhope Brewing— Green Drinks
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka
Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor, 12p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Al & Cathy, 8:30p
The Hop Spot— Brent Burns, 5p
Listening Room— Jimmy Lumpkin and the Revival
Lulu’s— Ronnie Presley, 5p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Jimmy Lee Hannaford, 6p
WED. FEB 15
Bluegill— Ross Newell
Blues Tavern— Art & Britt, 8p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Callaghan’s— Phil and Foster
Felix’s— Lee Yankie
Flora Bama— Beachbilly’s, 11a// Niel Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathan Newton, 7p
Lulu’s— Jon Cowart, 5p
The Merry Widow— Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, 9p
Shipp’s Harbour Grill— Brent Burns, 5p