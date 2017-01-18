THUR. JAN 19

Bluegill— Grits N Pieces

Blues Tavern— Johnny B Trio, 8:30p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p

Celtic Irish Pub— Red Leg Husky, Hotstop

Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ

Felix’s— Bobby and Jana

Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor & Alan Rhody, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Dustin Bogue, 9:15p

Listening Room— Bodhi Trio, 8p

McSharry’s— Lite Travelers

Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 8p

FRI. JAN 20

All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p

Beau Rivage— Engelbert

Bluegill— David Chastang, 12p// Bust Duo, 6p

Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p

Fairhope Brewing— Redleg Husky, 4p

Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike

Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Duo, 2p// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p/// Johnny Barbato Trio, 6p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10p//// Dallas Moore, 10:15p

Golden Nugget— Irma Thomas, 8p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p

Hard Rock (Live) — Golden Dragon Acrobats, 8p

IP Casino— Neil Sedaka, 8p

Listening Room— Peter Bradley Adams, 8p

Main Street Cigar Lounge— Elmo & The Bluesmen, 8p

Manci’s— Flatrock

McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p

The Merry Widow— The Sh-Booms, The Woolly Bushmen, Hibachi Stranglers, 9p

Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Soulshine

Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — David Chastang

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Andrew and Bryan Ayers, 6:30p

O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p

The Steeple— Travis Tritt

Soul Kitchen— The Shannon Pierce Band, Sunny Vaiden, Nanafalia, 8p

Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 9p

SAT. JAN 21

Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p

Blues Tavern— Johnny Barbato and the Lucky Doggs, 9p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike and The Howlers, 6p

Callaghan’s— Will Stewart Trio

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Fairhope Brewing— Ryan Balthrop, 2p// Edward David Anderson, 5p/// Mitch Johnson, 7p

Felix’s— Grits N Pieces

Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Trio, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell, Darrel Roberts, 2p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Logan Spicer & Tony Ray Thompson, 6p//// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Dallas Moore, 10:15p

Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p

Listening Room— Davis Corley, Abe Patridge, Nick Nace, 8p

Manci’s— Modern Eldoradoes, 7:30p

McSharry’s— Fairhope Volunteer Fire Dept. BBQ Cook-Off, 2p// 12 South, 6p

Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6:30p

Saenger— Alter Bridge, 8p

Soul Kitchen— Future Astronaut Co: Champagne Drip, 11p

Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 9p

SUN. JAN 22

Alchemy— River Dan, 3p

Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p// Josh & Ross, 6p

Blues Tavern— Dr. Bob, 6p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p

Callaghan’s— Will Kimbrough

Felix’s— Bobby Butchka

Flora Bama— Jason Justice, 12:30p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Dallas Moore, 8:30p

Listening Room— Lost Bayou Ramblers, 7p

Manci’s— Lisa Mills, 7p

McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p

Soul Kitchen— Pop Evil, Red Sun Rising, Badflower, 8p

MON. JAN 23

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p

Felix’s— Matt Bush

Flora Bama— Cathy Pace, 3p// Petty and Pace, 7p

TUE. JAN 24

Bluegill— Jamie Adamson

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p

Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett

Felix’s— Bryant GIlley

Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 3p// Rick Whaley Duo, 7p

The Hot Spot Music and Grub— Brent Burns, 5p

WED. JAN 25

Bluegill— Ross Newell

Blues Tavern— Art & Britt, 8p

Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p

Callaghan’s— Marlow Boys

Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo

Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell, Darrel Roberts and Mac Walter, 11a// Neil Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathon Newton, 7p

McSharry’s— Doc Rodgers and the Rock Dodgers, 6:30p

Shipp’s Harbour— Brent Burns, 5p