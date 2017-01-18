THUR. JAN 19
Bluegill— Grits N Pieces
Blues Tavern— Johnny B Trio, 8:30p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— David Chastang, 6p
Celtic Irish Pub— Red Leg Husky, Hotstop
Cockeyed Charlie’s— JJ
Felix’s— Bobby and Jana
Flora Bama— Gove Scrivenor & Alan Rhody, 1p// Dueling Pianos, 4:30p/// Mark Sherrill, John Joiner, Chris Newbury & Mel Knapp, 5p//// Dustin Bogue, 9:15p
Listening Room— Bodhi Trio, 8p
McSharry’s— Lite Travelers
Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 8p
FRI. JAN 20
All Sports Bar & Billiards— DJ Markie Mark, 10p
Beau Rivage— Engelbert
Bluegill— David Chastang, 12p// Bust Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Disciples of the Crow, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Rock Bottom, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Lee Yankie and the Hellz Yeah, 10p
Fairhope Brewing— Redleg Husky, 4p
Felix’s— Blind Dog Mike
Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Duo, 2p// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p/// Johnny Barbato Trio, 6p//// Foxy Iguanas, 10p//// Dallas Moore, 10:15p
Golden Nugget— Irma Thomas, 8p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p
Hard Rock (Live) — Golden Dragon Acrobats, 8p
IP Casino— Neil Sedaka, 8p
Listening Room— Peter Bradley Adams, 8p
Main Street Cigar Lounge— Elmo & The Bluesmen, 8p
Manci’s— Flatrock
McSharry’s— DJ Lewis, 10p
The Merry Widow— The Sh-Booms, The Woolly Bushmen, Hibachi Stranglers, 9p
Moe’s BBQ (Daphne) — Soulshine
Moe’s BBQ (Foley) — David Chastang
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Andrew and Bryan Ayers, 6:30p
O’Daly’s— Gene Murrell, Tony Edwards and David White, 10p
The Steeple— Travis Tritt
Soul Kitchen— The Shannon Pierce Band, Sunny Vaiden, Nanafalia, 8p
Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 9p
SAT. JAN 21
Bluegill— Tim Kinsey, 12p// Matt Neese Duo, 6p
Blues Tavern— Johnny Barbato and the Lucky Doggs, 9p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike and The Howlers, 6p
Callaghan’s— Will Stewart Trio
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Fairhope Brewing— Ryan Balthrop, 2p// Edward David Anderson, 5p/// Mitch Johnson, 7p
Felix’s— Grits N Pieces
Flora Bama— Jay Hawkins Trio, 1p// LeaAnne Creswell, Darrel Roberts, 2p/// Jack Robertson Show, 5:30p//// Logan Spicer & Tony Ray Thompson, 6p//// Lee Yankie & The Hellz Yeah, 10p//// Dallas Moore, 10:15p
Hard Rock (Center Bar) — Perkins Road, 9p
Listening Room— Davis Corley, Abe Patridge, Nick Nace, 8p
Manci’s— Modern Eldoradoes, 7:30p
McSharry’s— Fairhope Volunteer Fire Dept. BBQ Cook-Off, 2p// 12 South, 6p
Moe’s BBQ (Mobile) — Lefty Collins, 6:30p
Saenger— Alter Bridge, 8p
Soul Kitchen— Future Astronaut Co: Champagne Drip, 11p
Wind Creek Casino— Reckless, 9p
SUN. JAN 22
Alchemy— River Dan, 3p
Bluegill— Matt Bush, 12p// Josh & Ross, 6p
Blues Tavern— Dr. Bob, 6p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Tim Kinsey, 6p
Callaghan’s— Will Kimbrough
Felix’s— Bobby Butchka
Flora Bama— Jason Justice, 12:30p// Perdido Brothers, 4p/// Dallas Moore, 8:30p
Listening Room— Lost Bayou Ramblers, 7p
Manci’s— Lisa Mills, 7p
McSharry’s— Trad. Irish Music, 6:30p
Soul Kitchen— Pop Evil, Red Sun Rising, Badflower, 8p
MON. JAN 23
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Blind Dog Mike, 6p
Felix’s— Matt Bush
Flora Bama— Cathy Pace, 3p// Petty and Pace, 7p
TUE. JAN 24
Bluegill— Jamie Adamson
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Jon Maddox, 6p
Cockeyed Charlie’s— Jordan Bramblett
Felix’s— Bryant GIlley
Flora Bama— T-Bone Montgomery, 3p// Rick Whaley Duo, 7p
The Hot Spot Music and Grub— Brent Burns, 5p
WED. JAN 25
Bluegill— Ross Newell
Blues Tavern— Art & Britt, 8p
Boudreaux’s Cajun Grill— Ryan Balthrop, 6p
Callaghan’s— Marlow Boys
Felix’s— Jimmy Lumpkin Duo
Flora Bama— LeaAnne Creswell, Darrel Roberts and Mac Walter, 11a// Neil Dover, 3p/// Rhonda Hart & Jonathon Newton, 7p
McSharry’s— Doc Rodgers and the Rock Dodgers, 6:30p
Shipp’s Harbour— Brent Burns, 5p