Mardi Gras attracts a multitude of visitors to the Azalea City. This year’s revelers will also include a number of uniformed individuals as Mobile hosts Navy Week, Feb. 22-28.

After the USS Mitscher (DDG 57) docks in Mobile, hundreds of sailors and officers will join civilians in the streets for all the Mardi Gras festivities the city has to offer. In addition to giving our military men and women a taste of the Azalea City, Navy Week is intended “to give area residents an opportunity to learn about the Navy, its people and its importance to national security and prosperity.”

This mission will include several local performances by the Navy Band Southeast and its performing units. Each unit has its own musical specialty. The Windward Brass Quintet will perform at the USS Alabama on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9 a.m. The Top 40-based pop group Pride will join the ranks of the Crewe of Columbus during its parade on Feb. 24.

The following day, Pride will perform at the USS Alabama before marching with the Mystics of Time and in the Floral Parade. On Feb. 26 the Ceremonial Band will give a noon performance at Mardi Gras Park before marching with the Krewe de Bienville. Navy Band Southeast will end the week among the court of King Felix III on Fat Tuesday.